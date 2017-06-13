News By Tag
Ecosmob Announces Customized Video Conferencing Solution for Real Estate Industry
Ecosmob, a leading VoIP and mobile application development service provider from India, possesses almost a decade-long tradition of serving the global clients across various industry sectors.
The company has recently announced to cover real estate sector in its enterprise-grade conferencing software developmentservices. On this occasion, the head of technology at Ecosmob shared his views about offering customized conferencing solutions to real estate industry in these words: "Real estate industry, and for that matter, every industry can build their reputation on the basis of mutual trust and live communication with persons connected with the business. Our conferencing solutions are designed to serve the real estate sector's changing requirements and are compatible with global standards. We feel that being a customer-centric industry, the realty sector is going to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the web, audio, and video conferencing solutions as we can integrate the solutions with other contemporary technology like VR and AR for optimal outcome."
Ecosmob's conferencing solutions are designed to address various requirements with the most useful features and seamless functionality. The company provides end-to-end solutions for establishing a robust and glitch-free communication system. Some of the industry-friendly features are conference scheduler, conference recording, name mapping, entry-exit chimes, dynamic conference creation with the help of moderator and access code, authentication with security code, raise hand, Live Conference Viewer (LCV), audit logs, DTMF (http://searchnetworking.techtarget.com/
The spokesperson for Ecosmob revealed how video conferencing software (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
The spokesperson also shared the thoughts about Ecosmob company's mainstays and vision with these concluding lines: " Our global operational model in developing customized conferencing software followed by agile methodology enables our clients to improve remote communication and enhance collaboration to increase productivity. Our goal is to offer cost-effective, high-quality communication-
Ecosmob has achieved many milestones while serving the global clientele. Apart from the real estate sector, the company offers premium VoIP and mobile app solutions to various other sectors.
