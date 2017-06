Ecosmob Announces Customized Video Conferencing Solution for Real Estate Industry

Ecosmob, a leading VoIP and mobile application development service provider from India, possesses almost a decade-long tradition of serving the global clients across various industry sectors.

-- The property boom drives the growth of real estate sector worldwide and the realtors are keen to take a piece of the pie. Real-time communication plays a significant role in achieving various objectives in the real estate industries, and people associated with the industry bank onto establish live communication with their customers and stakeholders.The company has recently announced to cover real estate sector in its enterprise-gradedevelopmentservices. On this occasion, the head of technology at Ecosmob shared his views about offering customized conferencing solutions to real estate industry in these words: "Real estate industry, and for that matter, every industry can build their reputation on the basis of mutual trust and live communication with persons connected with the business. Our conferencing solutions are designed to serve the real estate sector's changing requirements and are compatible with global standards. We feel that being a customer-centric industry, the realty sector is going to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the web, audio, andas we can integrate the solutions with other contemporary technology like VR and AR for optimal outcome."Ecosmob'sare designed to address various requirements with the most useful features and seamless functionality. The company provides end-to-end solutions for establishing a robust and glitch-free communication system. Some of the industry-friendly features are conference scheduler, conference recording, name mapping, entry-exit chimes, dynamic conference creation with the help of moderator and access code, authentication with security code, raise hand, Live Conference Viewer (LCV), audit logs, http://searchnetworking.techtarget.com/ definition/DTMF ) (Dual Tone Multi-Frequency)-based features and the like.The spokesperson for Ecosmob revealed howcan help real estate sector with these words: "Realtors have to either go for frequent site visits or facilitate their customers in reaching their project sites. It is especially cumbersome for mid-sized and large real estate companies that have multiple projects in different cities in the country. Video conferencing can save their efforts and travel expenses while enabling them to offer the live experience of a site visit to their customers with the comfort of home. Realtors can readily connect with their employees or associates anytime to build and maintain relationships."The spokesperson also shared the thoughts about Ecosmob company's mainstays and vision with these concluding lines: " Our global operational model in developing customized conferencing software followed by agile methodology enables our clients to improve remote communication and enhance collaboration to increase productivity. Our goal is to offer cost-effective, high-quality communication-related solutions to our clients irrespective of their industry sector."Ecosmob has achieved many milestones while serving the global clientele. Apart from the real estate sector, the company offers premium VoIP and mobile app solutions to various other sectors.