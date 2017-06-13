Committed to CSR LPU organizing One-Month long Free Science Camp for Rural Students

• 300+ students of 9th to 12th Standard from 29 villages are participating in the camp • LPU is also providing 'To & fro' transport services & refreshment to the participating students

--Jalandhar: Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, Lovely Professional University has been organizing one-month long 'Science Camp for Rural Students' at its campus, totally free of cost. 300+ students of 9th to 12th standard from 29 villages are participating in the camp. LPU is also providing 'to & fro' transport service and refreshment to the learner-students. Running under the aegis of Society for Promotion of Science & Technology in India (SPSTI), this summer training free camp is to last up to 3July 2017. It aims to teach basic concepts of science to create awareness among young students about recent advances in science and technology areas. Students are fortunate as they are being taught by highly qualified faculty members & volunteer LPU students with expertise in their respective subjects and that too without any charges.Faculty members and post graduate students from LPU School of Chemical Engineering and Physical Sciences are devotedly involved in making the camp interesting by using innovative pedagogical tools. The participating students will receive the certificates after successful completion of the camp-course. Rural students are from the villages including Madhopur, Nangal Majja, Raipur, Marou, Phrohla, Daduwal, Phillaur, Dakoha, Khajurala, Ranipur, Sapraur, Ladhowal, Basti Gujja (Jalandhar) and more.Dean of the School Prof Dr Ramesh Thakur & Prof Dr Rekha, who are looking after the whole affairs of the camp, informed that LPU teachers are touching the important topics from diverse science-fields related to basic concepts. The physics instructors are informing students how they can charge mobiles through their body energy; biology teachers all about body organs and their functions; Chemistry coaches are letting them know how to identify adulteration in daily foods taken; and, so on. The students are understanding well the real science about these and more such topics of common interest.Congratulating the faculty members and volunteer students, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal said: "In consideration to our corporate social responsibility, we always avail the opportunity to help the society in one or the other way. Different NGOs reach us for social purposes and LPU readily works as per their needs to up-lift or help the society be it blood donation camps, relief works, literacy movement or any other. LPU is fortunate in having devoted teams of faculty members and volunteer students who always stand up to the expectations of the society, and this time they are providing high-valued free education."