Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Corn Glucose Market To Show Rapid Expansion During The Period Of 2017 –2022

Corn glucose is used in a wide range of food products, beverages, and tonics and syrups as a sweetener, thickener and a humectant which helps in providing enhanced taste, volume and texture.
 
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The latest report by IMARC Group titled, "Corn Glucose Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022", finds that the global corn glucose market reached a volume of around 3.5 Million Tons in 2016, representing a CAGR of 1.2% during 2009-2016. Corn glucose, also known as glucose syrup and confectioner's glucose, is a type of food syrup made from the hydrolysis of starch. In the United States, corn is the primary source of the starch, therefore it is called 'corn syrup'.  However, it is also made from potatoes and wheat, and sometimes barley, rice and cassava as well. Corn glucose contains more than 90% glucose but syrups which are used in making confectionery products contain different amounts of glucose, maltose and higher oligosaccharides.

Highlights of the global corn glucose market:

• The market is driven by its uses in the medical, and food and beverage industry.
• China represents the largest market for corn glucose.
• The market is expected to reach a volume of around 4 Million Tons by 2022.

The market for corn glucose is growing as a result of thriving food and beverage industry where corn glucose serves as an affordable and easily accessible ingredient.  It is frequently used as a thickener, sweetener and humectant (an ingredient that retains moisture and helps in maintaining food's freshness), particularly in commercially prepared foods and confectionery. As a result of these properties, it aids in enhancing the flavour and texture, prevents crystallization of sugar, and adds volume to the food products. Some of the food products which are made using corn syrup include dairy desserts, biscuits, pastries, cereals, ketchup, sauces, jams, tinned fruits, sorbets, beverages, etc. It is also used as a sweetener in tonics and syrups such as vitamin tonics and cough syrups. Owing to this, the market is expected to reach a volume of nearly 4 Million by 2022.

The market has been segmented on a regional basis including the United States, Europe, China and Asia-Pacific (excluding China). Amongst these, China represents the largest market for corn glucose, accounting for the majority of the global shares. An evaluation of the competitive landscape is also provided, along with the details of the major players operating in the market. Some of the key players are Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd., Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, etc.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a corn glucose manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the corn glucose industry and provides an in-depth analysis of the market, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the corn glucose industry in any manner.

The report by IMARC Group has analysed the global corn glucose market on the basis of:

Key Regions:

• China
• United States
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific (Excluding China)

Key Player:

• Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd.
• Roquette Freres.
• Cargill Inc.
• Ingredion Inc.
• Archer Daniels Midland

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Website: http://www.imarcgroup.com
Tel No: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter : @imarcglobal

