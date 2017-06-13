News By Tag
Daisi Announces the Upcoming Release of Documentary, Living Jamerican
Living Jamerican explores the world of Caribbean beauty queens. It chronicles Jamaican/American beauty queen, Daisi Jo Pollard Sepulveda journey thru in preparation for competing in an international beauty pageant. The film explores the multi-cultural Caribbean community in Southern California, the sisterhood within the pageant community and the challenges black beauty contestants still face in mainstream pageantry. Living Jamerican challenges ideas of conventional beauty, heritage, sisterhood, immigration and interracial relationships.
Daisi Jo Pollard Sepulveda is a multi-ethnic model and beauty queen who represented Jamaica and Israel on the international pageant circuit. She was the first candidate to represent Jamaica at Miss Earth in 2005. Daisi has appeared in films including Cradle Will Rock, King of the Streets, and ABC's of Superheroes.
Living Jamerican is slated for release Fall 2017. For more info visit: LivingJamerican.com, DaisiMediaCorp.com, DaisiPollard.com. Living Jamerican Copyright 2017 by Daisi Media Corp.
Media Contact
info@daisimediacorp.com
