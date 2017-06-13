 
Germany Kent To Be Honored In Hometown

The popular media personality and bestselling author will be honored at a community reception that will highlight her career achievements and commitment to community service.
 
 
CULVER CITY, Calif. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Theta Omega Chapter, and Les Modernettes Social Club are proud to co-host a community reception to honor Greenville native Evelyn LaShawn Palmer, professionally known as Germany Kent.

Kent will receive the "Lifetime Community Service Award" from Eta Theta Omega Chapter and "The Legacy Award" from the Les Modernettes Social Club.

Kent is being honored for her illustrious career, including literary works and activism, while being a volunteerism advocate, philanthropist, and active community servant leader for more than two decades.

"Kent's success serves as both an example of extraordinary achievement and a point of pride for members of our sorority and those in the community," says Mary Hardy, President of Eta Theta Omega.

Kent, who pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha in 1997, was inducted into the Lambda Eta Chapter at Mississippi State University.

"I've been involved in philanthropy and community service my whole life. And that's because I've stood on the shoulders of powerful trailblazing women who have come before me. If I can make a difference in the lives of others then my living will not be in vain," says Kent.

Kent's grandmother, Evelyn R. Palmer, was one of the original founders of Les Modernettes Social Club. She passed away at the age of 93 back in October. Maxine Harris, a leader in Les Modernettes - and, also a member of the sorority, who was a club sister of Kent's grandmother, noted "We're delighted to have her legacy live on."

A ceremony and reception will be held in Kent's honor Tuesday, June 20, at noon at the Washington County Percy Library in Greenville.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons will be on hand to make a presentation on behalf of the city.

"We are so very proud of Germany," added Martha Bell, a member of both of the sponsoring organizations. "We are always glad to sponsor and promote those who excel in their respective fields. Germany's success has been extraordinary, and we are happy to call her one of our own."
End
Source:Star Stone Press
