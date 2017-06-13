News By Tag
Weekly Voting Results Report on Current Affairs - Seven Billion Today
Hong Kong (19 June, 2017) — Seven Billion Today (sevenbilliontoday.com)
Top votes of last week on Seven Billion Today:
1. US Senators Narrowly Backs Weapons Sale to Saudi Arabia
38% of respondents think the US should continue selling weapons to Saudi Arabia.
2. Japan Passes Anti-Conspiracy Bill amid Protests
45% of voters believe Japan's anti-conspiracy bill should be passed amid nationwide protests.
3. Disabled Girls Excluded from Education and Aid
78% of people think more international educational programmes targeting girls with disabilities should be established.
4. Uganda's HIV Plan Ignores Gays and Sex Workers
Only 28% of respondents believe Uganda's HIV plan ignoring gays and sex workers will work.
5. End UN Palestinian Aid Agency? Israel Suggests
53% of voters support abolishing the UN Relief and Welfare Agency.
6. Women's Participation in Workforce Declines Globally
81% of people believe narrowing workplace gender gap can boost the economy.
7. Lebanon: Death Penalty Might Be Back for Rising Crimes
40% of respondents support reimplementing the death penalty for intentional crimes.
Get involved on: sevenbilliontoday.com.
To find out more visit us or email Jean Cao, Executive Director, via email: jean@sevenbilliontoday.com
About Company: Seven Billion Today donates its profits to causes, charities or NGOs that the community nominates on a monthly basis.
The platform is available to all participants on a zero-cost basis.
We live in a time when greed and profit, corruption, injustice, inequality, conflict and bureaucracy reigns. As humanity, we see poverty, crime, sickness, famine, environmental decay, war, displacement, and hopelessness borne out of poor governance and profiteering.
We have had enough. Seven Billion Today is where we meet, share our views, get heard, be counted and make a difference - because together, we can.
Users can get involved by:
- Posting articles, images and videos about issues or projects you are passionate about
- Creating polls, and voting on different topics
- Connecting with and messaging like-minded people across the planet
