Weekly Voting Results Report on Current Affairs - Seven Billion Today

 
 
Listed Under

HONG KONG - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Jean Cao, Executive Director

+852 53609885

jean@sevenbilliontoday.com (mailto:jean@sevenbilliontoday.com)

Hong Kong (19 June, 2017) — Seven Billion Today (sevenbilliontoday.com), a new social media platform with a conscience, has been launched across the world, designed for people, charities and NGOs to post and raise awareness of the issues affecting mankind today.

Top votes of last week on Seven Billion Today:

1. US Senators Narrowly Backs Weapons Sale to Saudi Arabia

38% of respondents think the US should continue selling weapons to Saudi Arabia.

2. Japan Passes Anti-Conspiracy Bill amid Protests

45% of voters believe Japan's anti-conspiracy bill should be passed amid nationwide protests.

3. Disabled Girls Excluded from Education and Aid

78% of people think more international educational programmes targeting girls with disabilities should be established.

4. Uganda's HIV Plan Ignores Gays and Sex Workers

Only 28% of respondents believe Uganda's HIV plan ignoring gays and sex workers will work.

5. End UN Palestinian Aid Agency? Israel Suggests

53% of voters support abolishing the UN Relief and Welfare Agency.

6. Women's Participation in Workforce Declines Globally

81% of people believe narrowing workplace gender gap can boost the economy.

7. Lebanon: Death Penalty Might Be Back for Rising Crimes

40% of respondents support reimplementing the death penalty for intentional crimes.

Get involved on: sevenbilliontoday.com.

To find out more visit us or email Jean Cao, Executive Director, via email: jean@sevenbilliontoday.com (mailto:jean@sevenbilliontoday.com?subject=To%20Seven%20Bi...).

About Company: Seven Billion Today donates its profits to causes, charities or NGOs that the community nominates on a monthly basis.

The platform is available to all participants on a zero-cost basis.

We live in a time when greed and profit, corruption, injustice, inequality, conflict and bureaucracy reigns. As humanity, we see poverty, crime, sickness, famine, environmental decay, war, displacement, and hopelessness borne out of poor governance and profiteering.

We have had enough. Seven Billion Today is where we meet, share our views, get heard, be counted and make a difference - because together, we can.

Users can get involved by:

- Posting articles, images and videos about issues or projects you are passionate about

- Creating polls, and voting on different topics

- Connecting with and messaging like-minded people across the planet

Contact
+85253609885
***@sevenbilliontoday.com
