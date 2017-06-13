 
News By Tag
* Hong Kong
* Company
* Tax
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Central
  Hong Kong Island
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

HKSAR Anniversary Company Setup

 
 
hong-kong-1081704_1920
hong-kong-1081704_1920
CENTRAL, Hong Kong - June 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Encore Professional Services Limited is assisting global businesses with the incorporation of Hong Kong companies for HKD2,000* during a promotional period from 20th June to 20th July 2017.

With the Sino-British Joint Declaration effected on 01 July 1997, Hong Kong was returned to Mainland China. The handover was conditioned that Hong Kong retains autonomy over its executive, legislative and judicial system and its laws and social and economic environment remain unchanged. As a Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong continued to thrive as a global financial centre, an international trading port, a free economy and regional commercial hub. Hong Kong companies engage in business across the globe providing its owners, investor, clients and customers assurance of and confidence in a stable political and economically strong jurisdiction and sound corporate governance.

From 20th June to 20th July 2017 Encore Professional Services celebrates Hong Kong's anniversary with a special promotion for the incorporation of Hong Kong companies. Contact us now for assistance through http://www.encorepro.com.

* Incorporation fee only, excluding government fees.

Contact
Encore Professional Services Limited
***@encorepro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@encorepro.com
Posted By:***@encorepro.com Email Verified
Tags:Hong Kong, Company, Tax
Industry:Accounting
Location:Central - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Encore Professional Services Limited PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share