News By Tag
* Hong Kong
* Company
* Tax
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HKSAR Anniversary Company Setup
With the Sino-British Joint Declaration effected on 01 July 1997, Hong Kong was returned to Mainland China. The handover was conditioned that Hong Kong retains autonomy over its executive, legislative and judicial system and its laws and social and economic environment remain unchanged. As a Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong continued to thrive as a global financial centre, an international trading port, a free economy and regional commercial hub. Hong Kong companies engage in business across the globe providing its owners, investor, clients and customers assurance of and confidence in a stable political and economically strong jurisdiction and sound corporate governance.
From 20th June to 20th July 2017 Encore Professional Services celebrates Hong Kong's anniversary with a special promotion for the incorporation of Hong Kong companies. Contact us now for assistance through http://www.encorepro.com.
* Incorporation fee only, excluding government fees.
Contact
Encore Professional Services Limited
***@encorepro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse