Delays to the Brown County Sales Tax Plan
Questions raised by the Mayor and City Council could delay vote on proposed tax plan
Based on public comments and statements made by numerous City Council members, they are simply investing time in reviewing the plan, any amendments, and quantifying community impact. It has also been reported that the Green Bay Mayor has some challenges to the proposed plan in its current form, stating that the City of Green Bay is under-served by the capital plan in a memorandum to Green Bay City Council members. While delayed and moving at a cautious pace, it would seem that Green Bay City Council members are supportive to the plan's concept and goals and have made it clear they want to work with the County on what would be considered a more equitable proposal for the city. Again, this is for informational purposes and if you do have questions or would like specific perspectives, we encourage citizens to reach out to their City Council or Brown County representatives.
