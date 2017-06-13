News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) partners with 1 Touch Designs
Quality Marine AV Automation Installed by Professional Programmers
"We are very excited about partnering with 1 Touch Designs. Even though VMAG has in-house marine electronics specialist engineers, we wanted to bring our expertise to another level within the AV automation sector. With 20+ years in the business, 1 Touch Designs, provides that additional expertise on customized engineering to programming as today's entertainment is becoming far more complex with many more operating systems with multiple features", comments David Leone, President of Voyager Maritime Alliance Group.
Edmond Girardi, President of 1 Touch Designs, responded by saying, "For the past 20+ years, our focus has been on AV Automation, specializing in advanced level programming service with 'best of breed' practices. Our solutions incorporate taking into account the best control methods, hardware, installation consistency, power issues, integration of AV, lights, HVAC, Shades, Ship Systems, Cameras and make it mobile ready and compatible with an Android, iPad or iPhone.
With so many years in the business, we have now developed and refined AV automation "Operating Systems" that through experience in the field, creates very stable systems. So stable in fact, we rarely get any call backs on system programming related issues. Our team of qualified programmers take pride in their work, and always strive to make our systems better. That's become our "Brand" – Stable, Reliable Systems. The partnership with VMAG, will mean our stable, reliable systems can now be installed on all VMAG's vessels".
With this new partnership in place, VMAG customers can now expect significant problem solving with the following high level service that includes:
Consistent operations throughout the vessel in respect of AV System control Installations. This means that standardized programming is deployed throughout the boat. A typical problem that sometimes happens is as follows: Five remotes are removed from the coffee table and replaced with a single remote or iPAD/tablet as the remote, using simplistic "Remote Replacement"
Quality programming that is in tune with the hardware timing. A typical problem that can occur is that the AV System has been programmed using brute force using the "Macro" style which turns everything on every time you press a button. This very common, unprofessional form of programming, introduces artificial delays in the system because it is "passive". So in reality, what happens is that everything is turned on, but it does not know or is able to track the state of anything, and you ultimately turn on an unresponsive system. An example of this type of poor programming is when you transfer from watching "BluRay" to "Satellite TV", and there is a 10 seconds time delay waiting for all the commands to take effect. Should you interrupt this process, your system is in an incomplete status, and you are forced to press the "Satellite TV" button again and patiently wait for it to eventually work.
Consistent User Interface graphics across the board for all equipment, so it has the same font, size and color for all buttons. A programmer who cannot do this should not be touching your very expensive systems onboard.
An understanding of not only of the hardware, but also the structured cabling that is connected to the equipment. All too often, the cables are not installed correctly, and if they are, they are not properly secured from movement or when a boat naturally sways in choppy water. Movement of cables can result in an unreliable system.
A standard AV Control system, that many other organizations do not or unable to offer. This service includes: Multi Room Control with a high level dashboard for crew, so that they can see the state of every zone under control, Sleep Timers in all Bedrooms, Energy Efficient Programming that tracks equipment power state, for example, only turn On equipment as needed and Off when no longer in use. This type of programming helps reduce power consumption and equipment "wear and tear". Professionally written and tested code base that give the user a very responsive/stable system. Press one button and the room comes on and is ready for use the first time, every time. A system that is expandable and can be deployed across multiple processors, ideal for large vessels and eliminates any slow down to the end-user.
VMAG has a reputation for high quality systems integration for marine electronics. This reputation is now being stretched to extend across all areas of AV Automation to provide consistent high quality installations every time which is now possible through the use of experienced programmers and engineers that understand the intricacies of marine AV automation.
END
For more Technical Information:
David Leone, President
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group
Tel: 954-463-5910
David@vmag.cc (mailto:sales@
http://www.voyagersystems.cc/
About Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG)
Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) is a systems integrator providing a solution for all Maritime Navigation needs. We specialize in High Seas Navigation Systems, Communications Systems, Steering and Control systems along with Custom Pilot House Integrated Consoles.
We were founded over 28 years ago and has developed into one of the premier service providers specializing in the Commercial Shipping, Oil and Gas Industry, Military Vessels along with the Mega-Yacht market. Headquarters is located in Fort Lauderdale Florida with distributor service agreements with other Navigation Companies throughout the world. Within our technical team, we have NMEA trained and CMET certified technicians.
Our mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of service and support. We have a proud tradition and commitment to excellence, and strongly believe in doing a job right the first time. We work hard every day, in every way to earn the respect, trust and confidence of our clients.
We have a history of successful projects of new builds and refits throughout the world, in such regions as the Middle East, Northern Europe, Asia, South Pacific, South and North America and Caribbean.
As a North American representative, VMAG offers complete vessel monitoring, control systems, custom foil panels along with Integrated Glass Bridge. We have recently introduced an anti-piracy solutions for ships, oil rigs, pipe lines as well as ports and waterways.
Contact
David Leone
david@vmag.cc
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse