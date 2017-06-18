 
Industry News





Hip Hop Recording Artist Suspens Jr.® Releases 'Dads and Sons' featuring Suspens®

 
 
Dads & Sons
Dads & Sons
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - June 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip Hop recording artist Suspens Jr.® is officially releasing his new music project, "Dads and Sons," featuring veteran rapper, Suspens® on the track. "Dads and Sons" is now streaming on Soundcloud.com.

" 'Dads and Sons' is about the relationship between a father from the hood that made it out to find success and share it with his son. We are excited about this project and we are releasing it as a Father's Day music release. We want to give a shout out to fathers and sons across America," says Suspens, celebrated veteran rapper and producer.

Suspens Jr® is a Florida based rapper, recording Artist, and songwriter with a triple threat in the studio and on the live stage. He grew up watching his father Suspens® firsthand in studio and during live concerts. "Dads and Sons" is available on iTunes and other major digital outlets now.

For more information on Suspens Jr.® and Suspens®,click links below:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/dads-and-sons-feat-suspens-jr-single/id1246919432

https://soundcloud.com/user-784574672/dads-sons

https://youtu.be/E3feGywmlSc



