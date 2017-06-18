News By Tag
Hip Hop Recording Artist Suspens Jr.® Releases 'Dads and Sons' featuring Suspens®
" 'Dads and Sons' is about the relationship between a father from the hood that made it out to find success and share it with his son. We are excited about this project and we are releasing it as a Father's Day music release. We want to give a shout out to fathers and sons across America," says Suspens, celebrated veteran rapper and producer.
Suspens Jr® is a Florida based rapper, recording Artist, and songwriter with a triple threat in the studio and on the live stage. He grew up watching his father Suspens® firsthand in studio and during live concerts. "Dads and Sons" is available on iTunes and other major digital outlets now.
Page Updated Last on: Jun 18, 2017