Stormy Banks Summer Sewing Camp For Children, Teens, And Adults Ages 6 & Up
Stormy Banks Sewing Camp is a lively and a fun place to instill valuable lessons of building self-esteem, focus, creativity, awareness and a great appreciation for sewing. Here's an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of sewing.
In this sewing camp, you will learn the enjoyable fundamentals of sewing. You will learn all the basics to get you started. This sewing camp is designed to teach beginners how to use a sewing machine, cut out the fabric, stitch seams, sew pieces together, how to follow a pattern, safety, proper posture, stitch drills, and how to make 3 different seams.
Stormy Banks Sewing Camp begins June 12th and ends July 7th. Supplies furnished and lunch included. Registration Fee: $120 per week. Class size is limited to only 20 students per day.
Sewing Camp Schedule:
Monday – 9am to 3pm
Tuesday – 7am to 3pm (Tuesday's are "Field Trip Days" to Fabric Outlets)
Wednesday – 9am to 3pm
Thursday – 9am to 3pm
Friday – 9am to 3pm
For more info call 310 946 3680
Kinfolks Country Store
16737 Bell Flower Blvd
Bell Flower, CA 90706
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Deborah Griffin, Publicist
***@yahoo.com
