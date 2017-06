Stormy Banks Summer Sewing Camp For Children, Teens, And Adults Ages 6 & Up

Stormy Banks Sewing Camp is a lively and a fun place to instill valuable lessons of building self-esteem, focus, creativity, awareness and a great appreciation for sewing. Here's an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of sewing.

Stormy Banks Sewing Camp.

Contact

Deborah Griffin, Publicist

***@yahoo.com Deborah Griffin, Publicist

End

-- Here's an opportunity to learn the enjoyable fundamentals of sewing for individuals age 6 and up. Stormy Banks Sewing Camp is a lively and a fun place to instill valuable lessons of building self-esteem, focus, creativity, awareness and a great appreciation for sewing.In this sewing camp, you will learn the enjoyable fundamentals of sewing. You will learn all the basics to get you started. This sewing camp is designed to teach beginners how to use a sewing machine, cut out the fabric, stitch seams, sew pieces together, how to follow a pattern, safety, proper posture, stitch drills, and how to make 3 different seams.Stormy Banks Sewing Camp begins. Supplies furnished and lunch included.$120 per week. Class size is limited to only 20 students per day.Monday – 9am to 3pmTuesday – 7am to 3pm (Tuesday's are "Field Trip Days" to Fabric Outlets)Wednesday – 9am to 3pmThursday – 9am to 3pmFriday – 9am to 3pmFor more info call 310 946 3680Kinfolks Country Store16737 Bell Flower BlvdBell Flower, CA 90706Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ kinfolksCS/