Veterans Affairs Still Denying Large Number of VA DIsability Claims
The VA is still denying too many veterans, despite VA reforms.
Should I file an appeal?
Don't get appeals and ratings increases mixed up. If you need help increasing veterans disability benefits ratings, that means your claim is over one-year-old and that your conditions have worsened since your last Rating Decision. You will want to file for a rating increase claim.
Filing a VA disability appeal should only be done within one year of your Rating Decision. VA disability appeals should only be filed if you disagree with a recent Rating Decision.
There is VA appeal help for veterans who need assistance starting their appeals. We warn you, the VA disability benefits appeal process is complex. There are many deadlines, lots of paperwork, and knowing the law can help your claim.
What if my PTSD claim was denied?
We see many PTSD claims denied, often for improper or lack of evidence. Many veterans have their PTSD claim denied simply because they didn't prove their claim to the VA.
However, if you were denied, you should learn about PTSD VA disability benefits appeals. This gives you a chance to present new evidence. We can't stress how important evidence is to your PTSD benefits claim.
Many veterans are hiring lawyers, should I?
There are many different types of lawyers out there who can help disabled veterans. For example, if you were injured by a VA medical professional, you may want to talk to a Veterans Affairs medical malpractice lawyer.
If your application was denied or you were rated too low, you may want to talk with VA benefits appeal lawyers. Many veterans obtain a Board of Veterans Appeals (BVA) attorney to file appeals and represent them through the entire process. Just make sure you are getting a VA certified disability attorney to represent you. Pretty much all VA disability lawyers do work on a no recovery, no fee basis. But make sure to ask any law firm about fees before becoming a client.
