Used Cars Chicago | Jidd Motors

At Jidd Motors, they provide amazing luxury vehicles. Their customers are happy when they leave the showroom and look forward to many miles of enjoyment in their car. Unfortunately, accidents happen. When they do, decisions need to be made regarding which body shop to take the car for repairs. So, what is a body shop?
A body shop is a facility for the repair and restoration of automobiles. The staff at an auto body is trained to deal specifically with damage to the body and frame of a car, as might be sustained in a collision. Repairing damages to the body of a car or the frame can be complicated. As a result a trip to the body shop is rarely cheap. In some cases, automobile insurance will cover the expense, if it is related to a collision and the driver has proper insurance.
Severe body damage to the frame and/or body can make a car useless to drive. Damages also usually look unsightly, which can be an issue when trying to resell a vehicle. Focus on the framework of a car sets a body shop apart from a regular auto repair shop. In a general auto shop, all sorts of auto repairs may be handled. These repairs can range from routine maintenance, such as changing the oil, to rebuilding engines. These services may also be offered in some body shops, depending on their size.
Typically, a body shop includes welding and painting facilities along with lifts and heavy tool benches. The technicians are specifically trained in the repair of body damage, and some of them may have additional certification. Some body shops specialize in a particular make or style of vehicle. These body shops can be excellent for people who own these cars, because the techs know the vehicles inside and out.
When a car enters a body shop for repairs, trained technicians will estimate the general expense. The techs may need to fabricate new parts, order new sections, or use brute force to bend the frame of the car back into shape. The estimate is submitted to the car's owner, who decides whether or not to go ahead with repairs.
Sometimes the cost of repairs will be more than the car is worth. In this case, the owner might ask the body shop to scrap the car. If the payments are being covered by insurance, the insurance company will order the car destroyed and they will replace the car with a new one or a recent model. Because body damage is so expensive, some drivers like to get comprehensive insurance, so that they know that their cars will be repaired or replaced in the event of major damage.
