 
News By Tag
* Jidd Motors
* Used Cars Chicago
* Luxury Cars Chicago
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
18171615141312


Used Cars Chicago | Jidd Motors

 
 
Used Cars Chicago Jidd Motors
Used Cars Chicago Jidd Motors
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jidd Motors
Used Cars Chicago
Luxury Cars Chicago

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - June 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Used Cars Chicago Jidd Motors

At Jidd Motors, they provide amazing luxury vehicles. Their customers are happy when they leave the showroom and look forward to many miles of enjoyment in their car.  Unfortunately, accidents happen.  When they do, decisions need to be made regarding which body shop to take the car for repairs. So, what is a body shop?

A body shop is a facility for the repair and restoration of automobiles. The staff at an auto body is trained to deal specifically with damage to the body and frame of a car, as might be sustained in a collision. Repairing damages to the body of a car or the frame can be complicated.  As a result a trip to the body shop is rarely cheap. In some cases, automobile insurance will cover the expense, if it is related to a collision and the driver has proper insurance.

Severe body damage to the frame and/or body can make a car useless to drive. Damages also usually look unsightly, which can be an issue when trying to resell a vehicle. Focus on the framework of a car sets a body shop apart from a regular auto repair shop. In a general auto shop, all sorts of auto repairs may be handled. These repairs can range from routine maintenance, such as changing the oil, to rebuilding engines. These services may also be offered in some body shops, depending on their size.

Typically, a body shop includes welding and painting facilities along with lifts and heavy tool benches. The technicians are specifically trained in the repair of body damage, and some of them may have additional certification. Some body shops specialize in a particular make or style of vehicle. These body shops can be excellent for people who own these cars, because the techs know the vehicles inside and out.

When a car enters a body shop for repairs, trained technicians will estimate the general expense. The techs may need to fabricate new parts, order new sections, or use brute force to bend the frame of the car back into shape. The estimate is submitted to the car's owner, who decides whether or not to go ahead with repairs.

Sometimes the cost of repairs will be more than the car is worth. In this case, the owner might ask the body shop to scrap the car. If the payments are being covered by insurance, the insurance company will order the car destroyed and they will replace the car with a new one or a recent model. Because body damage is so expensive, some drivers like to get comprehensive insurance, so that they know that their cars will be repaired or replaced in the event of major damage.

For the finest in luxury used cars Chicago Jidd Motors (http://www.jiddmotors.com/) is the place to shop.

https://youtu.be/9tazcxmNRAk

End
Source:Jidd Motors
Email:***@totalfrontpage.com Email Verified
Tags:Jidd Motors, Used Cars Chicago, Luxury Cars Chicago
Industry:Automotive
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
In My City PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share