Functionalized Innovative Carbon Fibers from 'green' raw materials
The EU project FIBRALSPEC will come to an end after four years of successful research cooperation.
"Within FIBRALSPEC we want to produce carbon fibres from 'green' raw materials and manufacture composites incorporating our fibres using environmentally friendly techniques. Specifically, we want to replace existing carbon fibre precursors with low-cost raw materials such as lignin or cellulose from sustainable sources of wood or cotton", project coordinator Prof. Dr. Costas A. Charitidis says.
FIBRALSPEC Consortium and National Technical University of Athenswill host the FIBRALSPEC final conference and workshop, which will take place on 29th November 2017 in Athens, Greece.
Within the framework of the FIBRALSPEC project important innovations such as Supercapacitors based on Carbon Nano Fibers for next generation energy storage devices, new prototypes and semi-industrial production lines have been designed, tested and delivered.
- During the FIBRALSPEC final conference and workshop the latest developments on carbon fibers and composites will be discussed. The aim of the workshop is to inform and engage industry with the latest developments in carbon fiber research.
- The workshop will offer presentations from the FIBRALSPEC project as well as other EU projects which form a cluster of projects (CARBON FIBRES & ADVANCED HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPOSITES CLUSTER-CFPC)
- During the workshop open discussions will encouraged between industry and the research community in dedicated sessions to explore the future needs of industry and the future direction of research in the area of carbon fibers and composites.
MAIN ACHIEVEMENTS within FIBRLASPEC
- Green carbon fibres precursors based on lignin and blends.
- An automated continuous stabilization line (for oxidation treatment of carbon fibres precursors).
- Naprofiling and nanomodification of carbon fibres using nanoparticles produced from plant raw materials.
- A prototype of Operational Mechano-Electro Spinner.
- Protocols for analyzing fiber/matrix interface mechanical behavior with a fast, local, non-destructive method.
The participation is free of charge, but registration is mandatory. The deadline for the registration is: 30th October 2017.
If you are interested in the FIBRALSPEC final event, more information can be found on their website: www.fibralspec.net/
Contact
National Technical University of Athens, Greece
Project coordinator Prof. Dr. Costas A. Charitidis
+ 30 210 772 4046
info@fibralspec.net
