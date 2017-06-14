Tea, containing caffeine, can have both negative and positive effects on sleep, but when compared to coffee, there is evidence of compelling advantages for drinking tea rather than coffee, for promoting healthy sleep.

-- Tea, a widely-consumed drink containing caffeine, can have both positive and negative effects on sleep. RateTea has compiled the recent research on tea's effects on sleep, covering both studies of tea consumption on its own, and studies comparing it to coffee, and summarized these results in an article. In addition, RateTea has also explored the effects of some widely-consumed herbal teas on sleep. The article concludes overwhelmingly that drinking tea rather than coffee has benefits for sleep, both owing to its lower caffeine content, and possibly other factors.The work starts with an exploration of the effects of caffeine itself on sleep, and how this relates to the consumption of various quantities of tea or coffee. After exploring the topic in detail, the article concludes with general recommendations of practices to promote healthy sleep.Tea contains much less caffeine than coffee per cup, when brewed in the typical fashion. In addition, tea contains L-theanine, a compound known to promote relaxation and calmness, but also amplify some of the effects of caffeine. RateTea explores both human and animal studies that establish that drinking tea is less likely to disrupt tea relative to drinking coffee, and that the L-theanine may mitigate some of the negative effects of caffeine on sleep.Because they can be made from any plant other than tea, herbal teas have diverse effects on sleep. RateTea mentions sleep-inducing herbs used in medicinal or wellness blends, such as kava and valerian, and relaxing herbs such as chamomile, lavender, and others which are common ingredients in herbal blends.