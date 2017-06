Monday Salsa and Bachata Dance Class Atlanta

Monday Salsa and Bachata dance classes at Dancing4Fun Dance Studio. Beginner and intermediate levels. Join us each Monday at our Dance stuio in the Norcross gwinnett Extra

-- Salsa ATL & Dancing4Fun presents...Monday Salsa & Bachata Latin dance Class Atlanta@ Dancing4fun Dance StudioNo Rhythm? No Partner? Got two left feet?No Problem! We got your back!Latin Dancing is definitely growing in the Gwinnett & MetroAtlanta area. Join us every Monday for our Salsa and BachataDance Classes.In all classes we make sure you have a good foundation and wemake sure we teach you turns and combinations that you canhave fun with and use on the dance floor right away.Learning how to Salsa and Bachata is very fun, so come giveus a try.Be sure to invite all your friends & family to join in on the fun.Learning how to Latin dance in Atlanta is a great way to make newfriends, and also an awesome activity for you and your significant other!Time:8:10pm - 9:10pm ( 3 classes)-- Beginner Salsa ( Level 1 & Level 2)-- Bachata (Intermediate Level 1)9:10pm - 10:10pm ( 2 Classes)-- Salsa ( Intermediate Level 1)-- Bachata ( Beginner Level 1)Where:Dancing4Fun Dance Studio6025 Peachtree ParkwayPeachtree Corners Ga 30092770.855.4396 text/callCosts:1 class = $20/person or 2 classes = $35/personpunch Cards:5 Classes = $70/person, 10 classes = $125/person-- These can also be used for classes offered on other days.Go to our website for all info. Also inquire aboutour VIP Member Club.http:// www.SalsaATL.com http:// www.meetup.com/ SalsaAtlanta http://www.Dancing4Fun.comhttp://www.Meetup.com/Dancing4FunLike our Facebook pages:http://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATLhttp://www.Facebook.com/LatinDancingGwinnetthttp;//www.Facebook.com/Dancing4FunATLFollow us on Twitter & Instagram:http://www.Twitter.com/SalsaATLhttp://www.Instagram.com/SalsaATLIf you have any questions...Sean-Christopher770.855.4396 call/text678.304.7D4F(343)