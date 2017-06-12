News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Monday Salsa and Bachata Dance Class Atlanta
Monday Salsa and Bachata dance classes at Dancing4Fun Dance Studio. Beginner and intermediate levels. Join us each Monday at our Dance stuio in the Norcross gwinnett Extra
Monday Salsa & Bachata Latin dance Class Atlanta
@ Dancing4fun Dance Studio
No Rhythm? No Partner? Got two left feet?
No Problem! We got your back!
Latin Dancing is definitely growing in the Gwinnett & Metro
Atlanta area. Join us every Monday for our Salsa and Bachata
Dance Classes.
In all classes we make sure you have a good foundation and we
make sure we teach you turns and combinations that you can
have fun with and use on the dance floor right away.
Learning how to Salsa and Bachata is very fun, so come give
us a try.
Be sure to invite all your friends & family to join in on the fun.
Learning how to Latin dance in Atlanta is a great way to make new
friends, and also an awesome activity for you and your significant other!
Time:
8:10pm - 9:10pm ( 3 classes)
-- Beginner Salsa ( Level 1 & Level 2)
-- Bachata (Intermediate Level 1)
9:10pm - 10:10pm ( 2 Classes)
-- Salsa ( Intermediate Level 1)
-- Bachata ( Beginner Level 1)
Where:
Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
6025 Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree Corners Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
Costs:
1 class = $20/person or 2 classes = $35/person
punch Cards:
5 Classes = $70/person, 10 classes = $125/person
-- These can also be used for classes offered on other days.
Go to our website for all info. Also inquire about
our VIP Member Club.
http://www.SalsaATL.com
http://www.meetup.com/
http://www.Dancing4Fun.com
http://www.Meetup.com/
Like our Facebook pages:
http://www.Facebook.com/
http://www.Facebook.com/
http;//www.Facebook.com/
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram:
http://www.Twitter.com/
http://www.Instagram.com/
If you have any questions...
Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 call/text
678.304.7D4F(
Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse