FarEye Wins Prestigious World Post & Parcel Award In The Technology Category
FarEye was recognised for revolutionising the Logistics and Supply Chain Industry with its flexible, scalable and future-oriented mobile solutions.
Regarded as the 'Oscars' of the Logistics industry, the World Post & Parcel Awards 2017 celebrated the successes of emerging talents in Mail and Express industry across the globe. Kushal Nahata, Co-founder & CEO of FarEye and Gaurav Srivastava Co-founder & CTO of FarEye accepted the prestigious award in the 'Technology' category on behalf of their entire global team.
Speaking on their achievement, Kushal Nahata, Co-founder & CEO of FarEye said, "We founded FarEye in 2013 with a vision to solve the huge challenge of visibility and inefficiencies in the supply chain industry. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible team and clients for their continued support and faith in us. Having achieved this milestone, we shall continue to march forward with a focus on serving our clients better, every day!"
"FarEye has been revolutionising the supply chain operations for enterprises by empowering deskless workforce and reiterating success stories across the industry verticals. As a multi-lingual mobile product with a process engine to adapt to geographic specific logistic processes, FarEye's platform is catering seamlessly to the international demand. We are extremely delighted to be listed as the global leaders in history and this award is a testament of our innovative offerings," added Gaurav Srivastava Co-founder & CTO of FarEye.
FarEye's intuitive dashboard delivers complete visibility to CxOs thus helping them enhance their customers' experience and deliver their brand promise 'real-time'. FarEye's solution is transforming operations through its intelligent dispatch and machine-learning algorithms and empowering enterprises by providing them a competitive edge. Through artificial intelligence capabilities and smart analytics, the organisations can enhance their customers' experience with updates on the go.
FarEye created the world's first Business Process Management platform for Logistics companies to optimize their supply chains, bring in visibility and provide deeper analytics into their processes. The company has been helping organisations execute approximately 1 Million transactions per day thus increasing the first-time attempts by 25%, reducing the fuel expenses by 28% and increasing the customer visits by 66%.
FarEye brings the expertise of working with larger enterprises across industry verticals including Express, Supply Chain, Retail, Financial Services and Pathology. The logistics management solution has been empowering over 75 large organisations across 15 countries including the likes of DHL-BlueDart, Zalora, Mara Xpress, Namshi, Hero FinCorp, Hitachi and Indian wings of Amway & Walmart.
FarEye had raised Series A funding last year to cater to overseas demand with offices in Dubai and Singapore. Forecasting the demand from developed markets, FarEye has already expanded in the US and Europe having already secured some large enterprise projects and running multiple pilots for other companies in parallel.
About FarEye:
FarEye is one of the fastest growing SaaS companies and has transformed the logistics & supply chain industry with its disruptive mobility solution. FarEye, in essence is a productivity and efficiency tool for leaders to manage logistics, salesforce and field services.
For more details, visit http://www.getfareye.com/
