Sheraton Amman And Le Meridian Amman Hotels Celebrate Iftar With Cab Drivers

Marriott associates celebrate the Holy month of Ramadan showing their appreciation to the hard-working cab drivers of the Middle East

Contact

traccs

***@traccs.net traccs

End

--As part of its ongoing commitment to the Holy Month of Ramadan, Marriott International celebrated the eighth annual 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative at more than 70 participating Marriott hotels in the Middle East, including the Sheraton Amman Al Nabil and Le Meridian Amman Hotels. During the hour of Iftar on, cab drivers who drove through the main entrance of any of the participating hotels received complimentary Iftar packs to break their fast.Catering teams at each hotel prepared Iftar packs which included a diverse selection of food and beverage items. Associates from across various departments within the hotels, including Catering, Administration and Guest Services joined forces to bring the 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative to life.Launched in 2010, the 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative has turned into an annual tradition for many cab drivers throughout the region. The initiative has been widely appreciated by hotel owners, local communities and transport authorities."We thank the cab drivers who support our hotels and provide our guests with transportation services throughout the year," said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. "Iftar for Cabs embodies the spirit of Ramadan and we are extremely proud of our hotel teams as they unite to give back and recognise important members of our community