 
News By Tag
* Sheraton
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Amman
  Amman
  Jordan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
18171615141312


Sheraton Amman And Le Meridian Amman Hotels Celebrate Iftar With Cab Drivers

Marriott associates celebrate the Holy month of Ramadan showing their appreciation to the hard-working cab drivers of the Middle East
 
AMMAN, Jordan - June 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Amman, Jordan (June 2017) –   As part of its ongoing commitment to the Holy Month of Ramadan, Marriott International celebrated the eighth annual 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative at more than 70 participating Marriott hotels in the Middle East, including the Sheraton Amman Al Nabil and Le Meridian Amman Hotels. During the hour of Iftar on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017, cab drivers who drove through the main entrance of any of the participating hotels received complimentary Iftar packs to break their fast.

Catering teams at each hotel prepared Iftar packs which included a diverse selection of food and beverage items. Associates from across various departments within the hotels, including Catering, Administration and Guest Services joined forces to bring the 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative to life.

Launched in 2010, the 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative has turned into an annual tradition for many cab drivers throughout the region. The initiative has been widely appreciated by hotel owners, local communities and transport authorities.

"We thank the cab drivers who support our hotels and provide our guests with transportation services throughout the year," said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. "Iftar for Cabs embodies the spirit of Ramadan and we are extremely proud of our hotel teams as they unite to give back and recognise important members of our community

Contact
traccs
***@traccs.net
End
Source:sheraton amman
Email:***@traccs.net
Posted By:***@traccs.net Email Verified
Tags:Sheraton
Industry:Business
Location:Amman - Amman - Jordan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
? News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share