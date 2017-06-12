Samsung Washing Machines Win "Ergonomic Design Award" at the Asian Conference on Ergonomics and Desig

Developed based on in-depth consumer behavior analysis, washing machines have gained rapid global popularity and industry accolades

--Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that its activ dualwash, AddWashand FlexWashwashing machines have been honored with theat the Asian Conference on Ergonomics and Design (ACED) in Tokyo, Japan. Developed based on in-depth consumer behavior analysis, the Samsung washing machines have gained rapid global popularity, as well as various industry accolades.The ACED, established in 2014 and held every three years, is the international organization for ergonomics and design. For this year's conference, the organization selected four winners in the sectors of software, automotive products, household furniture and home appliances, with Samsung's activ dualwash, AddWashand FlexWashwinning the Grand Prix award in the home appliances category."This recognition reflects our effort to create consumer-focused and ergonomic products derived from countless hours of behavioral research and user analyses," said Hyunjoo Song, Vice President of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. "We will continue to make groundbreaking new technologies and innovations to better the lives of our devoted consumers."The three advanced laundry machines at the heart of Samsung's ergonomic design series showcase Samsung's relentless innovation and continued industry leadership in the home appliances space:§ activ dualwash: features an upper sink for easier pre-treatment without having to bend down.§ AddWash: attaches a small window on the main door, which can open widely when consumers have extra clothing, detergent or fabric softeners to add during the wash.§ FlexWash: a holistic and all-in-one laundry system that offers an upper washer and a main washer on the bottom in one compact unit.For its part, FlexWashalso was recognized with theby the Ergonomic Society of Korea (ESK) in April. The system adds flexibility to laundry routines and saves time by enabling users to handle multiple loads of sorted clothing at once. Rather than putting the second compartment in the pedestal, Samsung installed it on top of the main drum so users can comfortably perform laundry without stretching or bending over.In addition, the transparent glass material of the top door of FlexWashallows users to look inside the machine and monitor the cycle's progress, and the 'VRT plus (Vibration Reduction Technology plus)' of the washing machine reduces noise and disruptive floor vibrations.