Shine On with Ritu Kumar's Noor Eid 2017 Collection

RK- Eid 2017 Collection 04

-- Eid is round the corner and no Eid celebration can be complete without an outstanding dress. Ritu Kumar offers the perfect festive wear with the exquisite 'Noor' Eid 2017 Collection. The beautiful dresses have just arrived in Dubai at the brand's exclusive stores in BurJuman Centre and Dubai Festival City Mall.The Noor range is a festive capsule that has been specially curated keeping in mind the soulfulness of the month and will see you through this Eid and beyond. Featuring relaxed silhouettes and detailed threadwork, the collection traverses easily from day to evening. From elegant salwar suits and churidars to flowing lehengas and kurtis, there is something to suit every taste and mood.Drawing from the rich Indian crafts, the finest and most delicate fabrics such as silk, georgette, chinon, hand-woven Benaras cotton, satin and crepe, have been embellished with traditional embroideries and prints. Equally interesting are the silhouettes and colours ranging from simmering red and fuchsia to breezy mint green, aqua blue, mellow yellow and peach. The outcome is a stunning manifestation of Ritu Kumar's signature design heritage and legacy built over more than five decades.Noor Eid 2017 Collection is now available in stores in Dubai.Ritu Kumar store locations in Dubai• Level 1, BurJuman Centre: Tel: +971 4 352 4768• Level 1, Dubai Festival City Mall: Tel +971 4 258 8118About Ritu KumarEstablished in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana. Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.For more information visit www.ritukumar.comFor media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com