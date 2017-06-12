News By Tag
Golden Eid Brunch at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
Celebrate Eid with a sumptuous Golden Eid Brunch in the beautiful surroundings of Cote Jardin restaurant
Haytham Aziz, Hotel Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "There is no better way to celebrate Eid than to congregate with friends and family over a lavish spread of traditional Arabic delicacies along with the festive flavours from around the world. Our award-winning team of chefs is busy preparing an exceptional Eid brunch and we are delighted to make it more enticing with the irresistible raffle draw for a gold coin."
Brunch at Cote Jardin
• Available on the 2nd & 3rd day of Eid from 12:30pm – 4pm
• Price 125 per person
• Children below 6 years dine free & those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount - max 2 kids per family.
• The price is inclusive of 10% municipality fees & 10% service charge.
• Guests enjoying Eid brunch get a chance to enter the raffle draw and lucky winner will get a 1gram Gold Coin
• *Terms & conditions Apply
For reservations call +971 6 522 9999
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
***@gmail.com
