Golden Eid Brunch at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Celebrate Eid with a sumptuous Golden Eid Brunch in the beautiful surroundings of Cote Jardin restaurant

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Travel Industry:

* Travel Subject:

* Awards

Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

***@gmail.com Marketing Pro Junction

End

-- Celebrate Eid with a sumptuousin the beautiful surroundings of Cote Jardin restaurant in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. The special festive buffet will be available on the 2& 3day of Eid from 12:30pm to 4pm. As diners indulge in the finest Arabic and international specialties they stand a chance to win one gram Gold coin in the raffle draw.Haytham Aziz, Hotel Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "There is no better way to celebrate Eid than to congregate with friends and family over a lavish spread of traditional Arabic delicacies along with the festive flavours from around the world. Our award-winning team of chefs is busy preparing an exceptional Eid brunch and we are delighted to make it more enticing with the irresistible raffle draw for a gold coin."• Available on the 2& 3day of Eid from 12:30pm – 4pm• Price 125 per person• Children below 6 years dine free & those from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount - max 2 kids per family.• The price is inclusive of 10% municipality fees & 10% service charge.• Guests enjoying Eid brunch get a chance to enter the raffle draw and lucky winner will get a 1gram Gold Coin• *Terms & conditions ApplyThe Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com