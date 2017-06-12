News By Tag
M3M 65th Avenue aka City Hub - Pay 5 Lac Get 5 Lac from Builder
M3M launches masterstroke scheme in 65th avenue, pay any amount as booking and m3m will make equal contribution to your account. As you pay 5 Lac & M3M will credit 5 lac to your account. its double bonanza..
Spread over 14 acres M3M 65th Avenue is the blend of European architecture and India style Market. It's the best ever proposition by M3M ever offered. M3M New Commercial Launch is located in Sector 65, Golf Course Extension Road Gurugram. The location itself is an address, located in the heart of Gurgaon, connected with all the major roads like Sohna Road, Golf Course Road and Gurgaon-Faridabad Expressway. This Hi-Street Retail is surrounded by the very fast evolving and the most premium neighborhood like Nirvana Country, EMAAR Marbella Villas, M3M Golf Estate, IREO Victory Valley, South City 2 and many more. The Gurgaon's biggest commercial hub is comprised of Lower Ground Floor, Upper Ground Floor, First Floor and Second Floor. There are Retail shops on LOWER ground ,Upper Ground and First Floor, and on Second there'll be a 12 Screen Multiplex leased with country's trusted brand.
Highlights
• M3M LAUNCHES MASTERSTROKE SCHEME IN 65TH AVENUE
• PAY 5,10,15 lacs & M3M CONTRIBUTION 5,10,15 lacs (Equal contribution)
• BOOKINGS NOW OPEN UNDER THIS SCHEME TILL 31ST MAY.
• 14 ACRE LARGEST COMMERCIAL COMPLEX.
• 3 FLOORS OF RETAIL & ABOVE 5 RESIDENTIAL TOWERS
• SINGAPORE STYLED MARKET
• 300-2000 SQFT SHOPS SIZES.
• 10% ASSURED RENTAL TILL POSSESION.
Location
• Located in Sector 65 on Golf course extn road Gurgaon
• Approx. 30 minutes drive from the airport
• Prominent schools like Heritage/Scottish High/Pathways/
G.D. Goenka / Shriramin close Proximity.
• Nearby hospitals like Max/Artemis/
• Convenience of shopping malls / plaza's like
Metropolitan/
• Located on proposed metro corridor.
• Close by to major Corporate houses like Hughes /Amex/
Hewitt/E&Y
Bookings open.
Feel free to call +91 9811884227
M3M 65th Avenue
Visit at - http://www.m3mavenue65.co.in/
Contact
Realty Republic
9811884227
***@m3mavenue65.co.in
End
