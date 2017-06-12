News By Tag
Run This Town: NBA's Rising Stars Head To New York City
CSE'S 8th Annual Pre-Draft Experiential Gifting & Style Suite
Date: June 20th and 21st, 2017, 10:30am-6:30pm
Location: The Grand Hyatt, 109 E. 42nd St., NY, NY 10017
Daily Attendance: Invited 2017 NBA Draft Class/Active NBA Stars/Agent
Invitees include the following:
• Markelle Fultz
• Lonzo Ball
• Josh Jackson
• Jason Tatum
• De'Aaaron Fox
• Malik Monk
• Jonathan Issac
• Dennis Smith
• Lauri Markkansen
• Zach Collins
• Donovan Mitchell
• Og Anunoby
• Justin Jackson
• Ike Anigbogu
• Luke Kennard
• John Collins
• Justin Patton
• Ivan Rabb
• TJ Leaf
• Jawun Evans
• DJ Wilson
• Derrick White
• Jarrett Allen
• Bam Adebayo
• Jaron Blossomgame
• Edmond Sumner
And more!
About Conversion Sports & Entertainment
Conversion Sports and Entertainment is a specialized pr & marketing agency, providing measurable, comprehensive lifestyle brand marketing and PR solutions for today's professional athlete, who's goal it is to maximize their earning potential on and off the field. Additionally, CSE Events and Entertainment divisions create & implement unique campaign initiatives, secure media placement, and offer creative solutions to major commercial brands and recording artists.
http://www.CONVERSIONSPORTSANDENTERTAINMENT.COM
Contact
CC Carnie
***@conversionsande.com
End
