Run This Town: NBA's Rising Stars Head To New York City

CSE'S 8th Annual Pre-Draft Experiential Gifting & Style Suite

NBA Draftees Attend CSE'S Pre-Draft Gifting Suite

--is proud to announce its 8th Annual Pre-Draft Gifting & Style Suite. Widely considered one of the most popular NBA Draft experiential events each year for the Draftees, this invitation-only event will take place on June 20th & 21st at the Grand Hyatt New York. The Draftees will experience unique experiential gifting to include a sponsored Grooming Bar by Wahl Clippers, a Rest & Restore Retreat by Casper Mattress and much more. In addition, each player will engage and interact 1 on 1 for approximately 1 hour in total with individual brands on-site, posting on social media channels (Combined 3 million+ in audience) and meeting with select national media outlets in a Sponsored Media Room.June 20th and 21st, 2017, 10:30am-6:30pmThe Grand Hyatt, 109 E. 42St., NY, NY 10017Invited 2017 NBA Draft Class/Active NBA Stars/Agent• Markelle Fultz• Lonzo Ball• Josh Jackson• Jason Tatum• De'Aaaron Fox• Malik Monk• Jonathan Issac• Dennis Smith• Lauri Markkansen• Zach Collins• Donovan Mitchell• Og Anunoby• Justin Jackson• Ike Anigbogu• Luke Kennard• John Collins• Justin Patton• Ivan Rabb• TJ Leaf• Jawun Evans• DJ Wilson• Derrick White• Jarrett Allen• Bam Adebayo• Jaron Blossomgame• Edmond SumnerAnd more!Conversion Sports and Entertainment is a specialized pr & marketing agency, providing measurable, comprehensive lifestyle brand marketing and PR solutions for today's professional athlete, who's goal it is to maximize their earning potential on and off the field. Additionally, CSE Events and Entertainment divisions create & implement unique campaign initiatives, secure media placement, and offer creative solutions to major commercial brands and recording artists.