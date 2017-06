"The New Baseball Bible"; Book Signing at Chuck Simon's Barbershop on June 23

A community event for baseball fans hosted by Chuck Simon's Barbershop – Decatur, GA.

The New Baseball Bible by Dan Schlossberg

Contact

Bonni Bigler

BonBig Works, LLC

***@bonbigworks.com Bonni BiglerBonBig Works, LLC

End

-- Atlanta baseball fans are invited to attend a happy hour book signing by nationally-renowned baseball writer and author Dan Schlossberg for his latest work, "The New Baseball Bible: Lists, Legends, Notes & Nuggets from the National Pastime." The signing will be held at Chuck Simon's Barbershop, 3334 North Druid Hills Road, Decatur, GA 30033 on Friday, June 23 from 5-7 p.m. Copies of "The New Baseball Bible" will be available for $20 along with another of Schlossberg's widely acclaimed books, "When the Braves Ruled the Diamond: Fourteen Flags Over Atlanta," for $25. Get signed copies of both books for $40.Baseball fanatic, Atlanta Braves devotee and long-time fixture of the Decatur community, Chuck Simon, opens his legendary barbershop located at 3334 North Druid Hills Road to Atlanta baseball fans from 5-7 p.m. for this happy hour event on June 23. Respond as "GOING" on Chuck Simon's Barbershop Facebook event for a chance to win an autographed copy of "The New Baseball Bible" or "When the Braves Ruled the Diamond.""The New Baseball Bible" is an oversized, illustrated paperback that provides readers with an offbeat history of baseball, including more than 1,000 illustrations – many never published previously – lots of baseball trivia and over 10,000 items of information. The final chapter, A New Century, brings readers right through the Chicago Cubs' historic 2016 World Series victory.Schlossberg, a former AP sportswriter, weaves in little-known facts, figures and quotes, many presented in an easy-to-read sidebar format that makes it possible to pick up the book in the middle or even read it backwards. Other Atlanta appearances include a stop at the Cumberland Park Barnes & Noble on June 23rd and The Braves 400 Fan Club on June 24th. Online Purchase of "The New Baseball Bible" is available at Barnes & Noble or Amazon.Chuck Simon's Barbershop is a traditional Barbershop in Decatur, GA. In business for 46 years, Chuck Simon's has a hip team of licensed barbers ready to provide excellent cuts, styles and hot lather shaves. Walk-in or book online at csbarbershop.com.Email bb@bonbigworks.com, visit csbarbershop.com or call 404.850.1790 for more information.###Graphics: https://drive.google.com/ open?id=0B8LindMIitjEcnZkNXpQNGR... Chuck Simon Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/308527776258338/? acontext... Chuck Simon's Barbershop: http://csbarbershop.comChuck Simon's on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/KKoQ2fBWuH72Dan Schlossberg Interview on SportsTalk (soundcloud):https://soundcloud.com/user-10083452/dan-schlossberg-interview?utm_source=soundcloud&utm_campaign=share&utm_medium=facebookDan Schlossberg's Website:http://www.danschlossberg.net/index.htmlThe New Baseball Bible on Barnes & Noblehttps://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-new-baseball-bible-dan-schlossberg/1124697119?ean=9781613218358&st=PLA&sid=BNB_DRS_Core+Shopping+Books_00000000&2sid=Google_&sourceId=PLGoP62465#productInfoTabsThe New Baseball Bible on Amazonhttps://www.amazon.com/New-Baseball-Bible-Nuggets-National/dp/1613218354END