June 2017
A&K Labs Celebrates The Launch Of Their New Business

Supplement and Accessories Company announces it's new venture
 
 
BRUNSWICK, Australia - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Today A&K Labs, a Supplement and Accessories Company, announced the official launch of their newly formed company along with their web page (https://www.aandklabs.com). The company's founders Josh Atwell and Ken Keiso believe that their new business can be both helpful to the community, along with profitable.

"We believe that consumers want more from business today and believe that means forming a more socially responsible company. We think that this fills a gap in the marketplace, within the health foods sector" says Co-founder Josh Atwell. "At A&K Labs we're keenly aware that we are extremely fortunate to be able to spend our spare money on things like supplements, where people are struggling to put food on their tables".

To achieve this goal, of social responsibility, the founders offer a multi-step approach beginning with;

1.      Donating 10% of their profits to 3 highly ranked charities: Action Against Hunger, The Hunger Project, Conservational International.

2.      One paid day per fortnight where each employee can use their time and their skills at a local charity.

3.      Next, they plan to introduce a range of supplements where 100% of the money raised will be distributed to these charities.

4.      The ability for customers to pick their favourite not for profit funds, to give to during the purchasing process.

These initiatives plan to be rolled out as quickly as possible over the next financial year.

Ken Keiso concluded: "To bring change to the supplement industry, we need to empower people to make better choices. A change in demand will accelerate this new social responsibility business revolution. We plan on being the bridge to connect our community with all that."

About Our Company: A&K Labs was founded in 2016, by two friends who love fitness, nutrition and business. Currently, they supply supplements, t-shirts and gym accessories through their website (https://www.aandklabs.com). The company has quickly gone from a passion project to a full-time job. Currently, they reside out of Melbourne Australia, and the business operates through warehouses across the US.

Josh Atwell
***@aandklabs.com
End
Supplements, Social Responsibility, Ecommerce
