New paranormal thriller highlights New Mexico landscapes, characters
"The Ruined Man" begins in Albuquerque, ends in an intense battle near Encino
"The Ruined Man" follows two Albuquerque detectives, Victor Wolf and Frank Barber, as they investigate a serious of strange occurrences in the city. What they find challenges their understanding of the divide between the living and the dead.
As they focus their investigation on a group of paranormal enthusiasts calling themselves the Purple Gates Group, Wolf and Barber learn the difference between good and evil once and for all. An attempt to interrupt one of the group's demonic rituals goes wrong, leaving Wolf with lifelong scars, both physical and spiritual. His new life as a "ruined man" destroys his career and flips his marriage upside down.
With the help of a Scandinavian warrior-shaman, Wolf uncovers the truth about the intentions of the group and their shady leader—a mysterious man in a white mask known only as Porcelain. The final battle outside the tiny village of Encino, New Mexico, leaves readers on the edge of their page wondering if anything can prevent Porcelain and the Purple Gates Group from releasing a prince of Hell.
"The Ruined Man" will be available for purchase June 23 on Amazon.com and other select online bookstores in both print and digital versions.
Michelkin Publishing publishes both print and digital books and distributes titles via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Smashwords, iBooks, and many other digital book retailers. For more information about the company, please visit http://books.michelkin.com.
