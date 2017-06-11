Country(s)
Greyhound Bus Lines Whistleblower Takes Unique Approach To Inform Public After Government Inaction
Lewis Seals, a former Greyhound Bus driver plans to take his whistleblower complaint straight to the public after inaction from the federal government.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Lewis Seals, the owner of Lewis Seals Publishing, and a former Greyhound bus driver has decided to take his whistleblower complaint straight to the public after inaction from the federal government. Lewis Seals filed a whistleblower complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) against Greyhound Bus Lines on or about September 10, 2016.
The OSHA case styled Lewis Seals v. Greyhound Bus Lines, (4-1760-17-015)
A copy of the complaint can be found at https://lewisseals.com and is self-explanatory.
Under the Surface Transportation Assistance Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has 60 days after receiving a complaint to conduct an investigation, decide whether it is reasonable to believe the complaint has merit, and notify, in writing, the complainant and the person alleged to have committed the violation of the findings.
Lewis Seals had this to say about the complaint:
"We all have made mistakes in life; I have made many. This is not about getting revenge. It is about how the United States government has "systematically blackballed"
For more information or an interview contact lewis@lewisseals.com or https://lewisseals.com/
