Greyhound Bus Lines Whistleblower Takes Unique Approach To Inform Public After Government Inaction Lewis Seals, a former Greyhound Bus driver plans to take his whistleblower complaint straight to the public after inaction from the federal government. MEMPHIS, Tenn. - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Lewis Seals, the owner of Lewis Seals Publishing, and a former Greyhound bus driver has decided to take his whistleblower complaint straight to the public after inaction from the federal government. Lewis Seals filed a whistleblower complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) against Greyhound Bus Lines on or about September 10, 2016.



The OSHA case styled Lewis Seals v. Greyhound Bus Lines, (4-1760-17-015) alleged that Greyhound Bus Lines illegally violated the employee protection provisions of the Surface Transportation Assistance Act of 1982 (STAA). The complaint further alleges that Greyhound Bus Lines has created a "climate" where a bus driver may drive a bus fatigued for "fear" of losing their job and that Greyhound Bus Lines retaliates against individuals who assert their "protected rights" under this act. The complaint also alleges, "This could reasonably be expected to pose an imminent threat to the life or physical safety of individuals who ride Greyhound Bus Lines."



A copy of the complaint can be found at



Under the Surface Transportation Assistance Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has 60 days after receiving a complaint to conduct an investigation, decide whether it is reasonable to believe the complaint has merit, and notify, in writing, the complainant and the person alleged to have committed the violation of the findings.



Lewis Seals had this to say about the complaint:



"We all have made mistakes in life; I have made many. This is not about getting revenge. It is about how the United States government has "systematically blackballed" my complaints over a number of years. Whether it is having visitation access to my children or being discriminated as a Christian, they have shown themselves as a system that cannot be trusted."



For more information or an interview contact lewis@lewisseals.com or



Contact

Lewis Seals Publishing

Lewis Seals

