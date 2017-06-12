News By Tag
Mojo Bleu releases the 2017 Central Park Collection
Mojo Bleu's new collection features gold and silver gemstone designer jewelry that pays homage to New York City's Central Park.
Mojo Bleu is known for its delicate, feminine and romantic pieces designed for the woman with a discerning eye for quality as well as the desire to wear unique dreamy jewelry 'Don't just Dream it… Wear it!'
The collection will be exclusively sold on the website mojobleu.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.
The 2017 Central Park Collection is designed to showcase the juxtaposition of Central Park's natural respites from city life with the centuries old architecture of the City's skyline. Whether you want a piece that reflects the peaceful renewal that nature offers or want to match the City's vibrant energy, the 2017 Central Park Collection offers both.
Several products come in a mix of gold, sterling silver and oxidized silver and feature the color of the year -- 'greenery' -- in many of the gemstones to reflect current trends.
The 2017 Central Park Collection mixes the beauty of nature with the architecture of the city.
Each individual piece in the twenty-five piece 2017 Central Park Collection is inspired by special features, well known and little-known areas of the park, architecture in the park or Manhattan's skyline. A few examples are:
• $ 165 'Pavilion' ~ Inspired by the Ladies Pavilion located in Mid-Park in New York City's Central Park. This stunning mix of gold and silver metals match the organic surroundings of the park's flora with the symbol of a tree branch and the back drop of New York City's high rise architecture, with oxidized metals in the chain and tassel. This piece mirrors the Pavilion's Victorian style, with a modern twist!
• $ 124 'Elm Grove' ~ Inspired by The Mall, the iconic pedestrian pathway lined with American Elms, located in the south end of Central Park. Like the canopy of elm branches that enclose those strolling through the grove, the single arched Sterling Silver branch features a slight arch and is wrapped in gold wire. It is a touch of New York's glitz with homage to nature's American elm tree.
• $ 85 'Waters Edge' ~This piece is inspired by the Loeb Boat house, which is located in mid-Central Park. It conjures visions of gliding on the waters in an authentic Venetian gondola and taking in breathtaking views of the Ramble. Our gold marquise necklace is reminiscent of the Victorian style of the boathouse architecture and the sterling silver teardrop represents the smooth calming waters that surround it.
• $ 40 'Waterfall Cascade' ~ The Loch, on the North End of Central Park, features three separate cascades of water that fall around a lush forested retreat. Oxidized sterling silver tassels replicate the cascading waterfalls of the Loch with faceted blue zircon briolettes catching the glint of the sun.
• $72 'Lily' ~ Shakespeare's Garden features flowers, mentioned by the writer himself in his poems and plays, scattered across a 4-acre section of Mid-Park. Inspired by the beautiful white blossoms of Lily of the Valley that blooms in the garden in spring, we created 'Lily.' A delicate sterling silver petal pendant hangs suspended from a dainty, extra long 34" sterling silver chain and is accompanied by a frosted green Czech bead briolette and sterling silver beads.
The 2017 Central Park Collection ranges in price from $16 to $ 246. Mojo Bleu is excited to welcome their fans to their new designer product line that they've been requesting.
For more information about the 2017 Central Park Collection or for an interview Pam Alston and/or Cheryl May, please write to info@mojobleu.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.
About Mojo Bleu
Mojo Bleu is a mother-daughter partnership born out of the passion to design and create dreamy, timeless, yet, on-trend gold and silver gemstone jewelry collections for the woman that desire to dress up every moment with her own unique spark.
Pam Alston and Cheryl May, our mother-daughter team, brings a formal background in fine art and artisan crafted collectables, coupled with the desire to create beautiful, memorable pieces that dress up the every-day and special moments of a woman's life.
Our artists' studios are located in the foothills of Northern California and the high desert in Nevada. The jewelry pieces we offer are first conceived from designs that we create out of the inspiration for timeless, feminine and delicate pieces. We design and fabricate all of Mojo Bleu's offerings in our studios in California and Nevada.
Visit http://mojobleu.com/
Contact
Cheryl May & Pam Alston
***@mojobleu.com
