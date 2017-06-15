 
Industry News





4230homes announces their partnership with Lakeview Bank

Lakeview Bank and Longview Development are valued members of the community and the Longview Development team is excited to grow the neighborhood with this partnership.
 
 
lakeviewbank4230homes
lakeviewbank4230home
 
EDINA, Minn. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- 4230homes is thrilled about the robust growth and success of all the new amenities, businesses and residences in the Edina East community.

Dining options, local boutique destinations, transit, bike lanes and numerous shopping and entertainment venues are some of the attractive features this charming locale has to offer. Perfect for empty nesters looking to downsize while keeping close to their current surroundings, young professionals raising children or multigenerational families; all of which can all be accomodated in these modern spaces.

"Partnering with Lakeview Bank shows a commitment to the community from a local standpoint" commented Leah Peterson, Developing Partner. "Lakeview Bank's eagerness to get involved shows an understanding of the value of this project and the strength of the neighborhood."

4230homes looks to offer an alternative that has priced many out of the area. Come see yourself as part of this vibrant community.

About 4230homes

4-bedroom, 4-bathrooms open concept homes feature and large windows, gas cooktops, green space, entertaining areas and fireplaces, large walk-in closets, among many of the other fine amenities available. More information and renderings can be found at http://4230homes.com

Lakeview Bank

In a marketplace that is overcrowded with banks, our objective is simple and straightforward: offer high quality banking products and services to meet your needs, utilize state-of-the-art technology to improve your efficiency, and employ professional people in a cordial environment to make working with us easy. So whether you are looking for a consumer, small business, or commercial real estate loan, home mortgage, competitive interest rates and terms on checking or savings accounts, online banking, or remote deposit capture, Lakeview Bank has the products and expertise to meet your banking needs. https://www.lakeview-bank.com/

Refresh Properties
9524676664
info@rp-mn.com
