4230homes announces their partnership with Lakeview Bank
Lakeview Bank and Longview Development are valued members of the community and the Longview Development team is excited to grow the neighborhood with this partnership.
Dining options, local boutique destinations, transit, bike lanes and numerous shopping and entertainment venues are some of the attractive features this charming locale has to offer. Perfect for empty nesters looking to downsize while keeping close to their current surroundings, young professionals raising children or multigenerational families; all of which can all be accomodated in these modern spaces.
"Partnering with Lakeview Bank shows a commitment to the community from a local standpoint" commented Leah Peterson, Developing Partner. "Lakeview Bank's eagerness to get involved shows an understanding of the value of this project and the strength of the neighborhood."
4230homes looks to offer an alternative that has priced many out of the area. Come see yourself as part of this vibrant community.
About 4230homes
4-bedroom, 4-bathrooms open concept homes feature and large windows, gas cooktops, green space, entertaining areas and fireplaces, large walk-in closets, among many of the other fine amenities available. More information and renderings can be found at http://4230homes.com
Lakeview Bank
In a marketplace that is overcrowded with banks, our objective is simple and straightforward:
Media Contact
Refresh Properties
9524676664
info@rp-mn.com
