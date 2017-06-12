News By Tag
Allen Maintenance, Inc. Partnered with The Worldwide Cleaning Association to Promote Professionalism
Lacking professionalism as a commercial cleaning service provider can impact the response clients have about a professional service provider. Allen Maintenance, Inc. has been offering clients superior building maintenance and commercial cleaning services, for more than 25 years.
However, despite the changes in EPA standards and products used, over the years, this Lincoln Park, MI. corporation, continues making stride towards applying effective strategies to improve how consumers view the services offered.
Employees are trained to effectively communicate with customers when operating in the field, and continually learn the importance of using environmental friendly products to combat the spread of germs and bacteria in commercial environments.
Although competition is fierce, Allen Maintenance, Inc. stands out when compared with its competitors'. After all, Allen Maintenance, Inc. promotes a quality stamp of professionalism.
Today, Allen Maintenance, Inc. provides building maintenance and commercial cleaning services throughout the Southeastern and Eastern regions of Greater Detroit area, including: Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Monroe, and Livingston counties.
To learn more about Allen Maintenance, Inc., please log on to their Web site http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com, and view the newly integrated video extracted from the ISSA-Worldwide Cleaning Association site, to promote the value of working with a commercial cleaning company.
Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
