Disruptive Element Films' Noro To Premiere At Palm Springs ShortFest Short Film Packs Big Emotional and Visual Punch with Actress Marie Sophon 1 2 3 4 5 Palm Springs Shorts Fest Marie Sophon Noro Still Poster La Shorts Fest PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Palm Springs, CA, Saturday, June 24, 2017—Disruptive Element Films' latest sci-fi drama thriller Noro is making its way around the US film festival circuit following its London film festival premieres and is scheduled to make its second West Coast appearance at the Palm Springs Shortfest. Written, produced, and directed by Duncan Roe, this short film marks his third collaboration with co-producer and lead actress Marie Sophon.



A bleak film that artfully combines visual special effects, original scoring, and narrative to create a world in the not-too-distant future, Noro rivets around Caitlin, a grief-stricken mother who is in therapy to cope with the loss of her son. She inhabits a seamless and believable world, one with cutting-edge technology that is not too unfamiliar to the viewer. Holographic messages float over sleek appliances while voice-activated gadgets blink blue.



As Caitlin becomes increasingly paranoid, and though her handlers do their best to deceive her by way of protection, an encounter with a stranger leads her to a truth she is unprepared for. Through her haunting discovery, Noro explores the ramifications and the moral challenges her handlers must face as her creators.



Initially a small project between co-collaborators Roe and Sophon, it soon became evident that more was needed beyond the five-day shoot in order to create Noro. The short, though somber in tone, garnered fast support and sparked interest through its Kickstarter campaign.



Notable contributors include cinematographer Rina Yang (Roxanne), visual effects artist Dan Rickard (The Martian), production designer Francis Fagan (Anna Karenina), as well as BAFTA- award winning executive producer Tinge Krishnan (Shadowscan and Fox's The Exorcist) and original scoring by Filip Sijanec (The Break).



Writer/director Duncan Roe is a filmmaker based out of Somerset, London, England. His previous work includes Away From Me and Ciara. Producer/actress Marie Sophon, as seen on Lifetime's My Crazy Ex and Michael J. Gallagher's Internet Famous, makes her debut as an international filmmaker with Noro.



About Disruptive Element Films



Disruptive Element Films is an independent production company that has produced and directed a number of critically acclaimed films and documentaries, including the BAFTA-winning Shadowscan in 2001. To learn more, visit



For More Information



Marie Sophon Producer 646-467-4268 www.mariesophon.com



Source : Disruptive Element Films Email : ***@disruptive.co.uk Tags : Film Festival , Palm Springs Festival , Film Premiere Industry : Entertainment Location : Palm Springs - California - United States


