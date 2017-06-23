Join Us for the Florida Rose of Tralee Selection Night

2017 Florida Rose Selection
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.
- June 17, 2017
-- You're invited to an evening of music, dance, fun, and laughter! There will be a presentation of the Irish American Young Leaders and the 2017 Florida Rose will be selected. A Rose reflects the intelligence, compassion, and independence of modern Irish women. Over the years, the Rose that represents Florida has mirrored a changing Ireland, and the definition of Irishness that is celebrated by so many different people around the world. Roses have come to reflect the widening of Irish borders and the embracing of our global diaspora in a positive and refreshing way. The woman picked will have the honor to represent the State and Country at a variety of affairs during their year. The candidates will promote their sponsor in every venue and event that takes place.
There will be a special change of the Rose sash presented by 2016 Florida Rose, Sheena Kelly, who will be celebrating her year as the Florida Rose at the International Festival in Kerry, Ireland. We will also be honoring Karl Drake, the Irish American Chamber, and all Irish influencers/
connectors in Florida and Georgia. There is also a special invite to all dance schools, clubs, groups, businesses, individuals, family, and friends, to help launch the Rose of Tralee organization.
Date: Friday, June 23, 2017
Location:
Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina
1881 Southeast 17th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM