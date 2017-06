True Green Organics Announces Launch Of New Cleaning Product

New Esc Safe dish washing liquid is first in a new line of 100% organic, non-toxic cleaners.

-- True Green Organics recently announced the debut of their new, 100% Organic, Eco Safe Dish liquid. The non-toxic, plant derived cleaner is not a new idea but it's a product that the company has been exploring for sometime. The newly released dish liquid is a 2-in-1 product that can be used for cleaning dishes in the sink and in a dishwasher. The company's founders, Patrick and Susan are ecstatic about the release of their new product."Less is more," says Patrick. "That's our mantra. 'Less toxic, more care. Less Waste, more savings.' We have worked very hard to create a dish washing liquid that has zero, and we mean zero, toxins. With so many everyday cleaning products contaminating our water ways, a simple chore like cleaning dishes with an organic product such as Eco Safe can really make a difference".According to the company, there was a lengthy test phase beforehand to ensure that the Eco Safe dish washing liquid would have an appeal to anyone and everyone, despite the price tag. "During our sample and testing phase, we received feedback on the unique ways this concentrated dish liquid has made a difference in people's outlook over a mundane task such as washing dishes. There is less waste overall since the soap is highly concentrated, only a few drops are needed. This results in needing and using less resources with the added benefit of spending less money on multiple products. We take pride in that every ingredient in the bottle is not toxic and safe for our waters."For more information about True Green Organics and the company's philosophy, visit http://truegreenorganics.com