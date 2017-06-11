 
L.R. Price Publications to host book launch at London Review Bookshop

 
 
BLOOMSBURY, England - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- L.R. PRICE PUBLICATIONS is pleased to announce its 2017 book launch.

This event is being held at the select London Review Book Shop on Friday the 11th of August 2017. This is an invitation only event and there are only a limited number of 100 tickets available.

The featured speakers at this event will be Jeremy Cameron author of the outstanding Wider Than Walthamstow part of the Nicky Burkett Series; and Michael Irwin author of My Life Began At Forty.

Special guest speakers will include readings from the books of Dr Norman AJ Berisford, Angelique Manon and Matt McAvoy.

The event will be presented by L.R. Price's senior editor Matt Vidler who will also be taking questions about writing, editing and getting your book published.

The following tickets are available:

Standard at £6.

Complimentary which includes one copy of an L.R. Price book of your choice at £14.

VIP which includes champagne, photographs and one on one time with our featured authors and special guests at £49.

Order here at: http://lrpricepublications.com/book-launch

The event will be held at 7pm on the 11th of August 2017 at the London Review Book Shop, 14-16 Bury Pl, Bloomsbury, London WC1A 2JL.

Russell Spencer
***@lrprice.com
