Postmaster Depot Receives Award From Yelp

-- Yesterday evening Yelp officials reached out to Postmaster Depot to notify them that Postmaster Depot, a local Maricopa, AZ business, received the 2017 "People Love You On Yelp" award."We are tremendously proud to win this award," said Joseph Licata, Founder and CEO of Postmaster Depot. "Our customers have a myriad of choices when selecting where to buy office supplies, where to laminate a document, or where to ship their package. Every transaction is an opportunity to earn our customer's business the old fashion way. No matter what the circumstance, we will never take our amazing customers for granted."Postmaster Depot hopes to disrupt the retail shipping industry by making the customer's experience more relevant, more affordable, and more enjoyable. Engineered from the ground up, Postmaster Depot is a family owned and operated small-format retail concept. In addition to selling office supplies -- in-store and online -- the Maricopa city location offers a number of in-store services including local, regional and national shipping services, mailbox rental, copy, fax, shred, notary, laminating, binding, scaning, business printing, computer rental, website design, and advertising.