Madame Bovary and The Bad Girl: Two Novels Sharing Common Threads
In this series, we will look at the ways in which novelist Mario Vargas Llosa has revisited, revised, and updated for the 21st century Gustav Flaubert's 19th century masterpiece, Madame Bovary.
July 16: Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert. The story focuses on a doctor's wife, Emma Bovary, who has adulterous affairs and lives beyond her means in order to escape the banalities and emptiness of provincial life.
August 13: The Bad Girl by Mario Vargas Llosa. Ricardo Somocurcio is in love with a bad girl. However poorly she treats him, he is doomed to worship her.
Aimee Pozorski teaches contemporary American literature at Central Connecticut State University and holds a PhD in English with a certificate in psychoanalytic studies from Emory University. She served as President of the Philip Roth Society from 2009 to May 2015. Her books include Roth and Trauma: The Problem of History in the Later Works and Falling After 9/11: Crisis in American Art and Literature.
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
