Madame Bovary and The Bad Girl: Two Novels Sharing Common Threads

In this series, we will look at the ways in which novelist Mario Vargas Llosa has revisited, revised, and updated for the 21st century Gustav Flaubert's 19th century masterpiece, Madame Bovary.

End

-- In this series, we will look at the ways in which Nobel-Prize winning Peruvian novelist Mario Vargas Llosa has revisited, revised, and updated for the 21st century Gustav Flaubert's 19th century masterpiece,By first readingfollowed bywe will discuss how these novels consider such themes as revolution, the nature of realism, representations of women, illness, and narration as rendered in two different centuries from two different parts of the world while at the same time maintaining their focus on the unifying vision of a woman stifled by the social codes of her time.by Gustave Flaubert. The story focuses on a doctor's wife, Emma Bovary, who has adulterous affairs and lives beyond her means in order to escape the banalities and emptiness of provincial life.by Mario Vargas Llosa. Ricardo Somocurcio is in love with a bad girl. However poorly she treats him, he is doomed to worship her.Aimee Pozorski teaches contemporary American literature at Central Connecticut State University and holds a PhD in English with a certificate in psychoanalytic studies from Emory University. She served as President of the Philip Roth Society from 2009 to May 2015. Her books includeandAll Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public.is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http:// www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.