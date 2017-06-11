Apprais-All Valuation Services, A Service of DB Appraisals Ltd

 
Industry News





NANAIMO, British Columbia - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- We are proud to announce the latest service that we are providing, Apprais-All Valutaion Service. This is a low-cost appraisal format for people who don't need the high cost and features of a Full Appraisal Service. Simply put, for people who just want to know what something is worth. No appraisal report is included with this service. Simply submit pictures and a description of your item, pay for our service and we will send you the value of your item in 1 - 3 business days. All Apprais-All valuations are sent to the client by email. An app for your smart phone is also being developed and expected to be released in the app stores very soon.

The cost for this service starts at $30 for the first item. As more items are added to the submission, the price per item is reduced. If 10 items are submitted, the price per item now becomes $17 per item. A real cost savings, as a legal appraisal can cost approximately $200 for the first item.

All our appraisers are Certified Appraisers and we accept credit card payments as well as payments from a PayPal account. Find out more at https://dbappraisalsltd.ca/apprais-valuation-service/
