News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Apprais-All Valuation Services, A Service of DB Appraisals Ltd
The cost for this service starts at $30 for the first item. As more items are added to the submission, the price per item is reduced. If 10 items are submitted, the price per item now becomes $17 per item. A real cost savings, as a legal appraisal can cost approximately $200 for the first item.
All our appraisers are Certified Appraisers and we accept credit card payments as well as payments from a PayPal account. Find out more at https://dbappraisalsltd.ca/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse