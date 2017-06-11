 
June 2017





Liliana Kleid- Azul- Mixed Media in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. July 6- August 31, 2017. Opening reception on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Oliver Wolcott Library.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Liliana Kleid considers her work a celebration of life and nature, often changing courses along the way. It is her goal to honor the magical moments nature offers by using color, composition, and lighting, and to show the viewer something lively they wouldn't normally get to see.

She is always experimenting with different media and lately has been working with oils, acrylics and inks. Reflected in her work are the bold colors of indigenous crafts, clothing, and textiles that she was surrounded by  growing up in Peru. After years of traveling and experiencing new creative forms, the influence of Peruvian artwork's vibrancy has informed her passion for abstract depictions of nature. This series of paintings is inspired by her latest trip to the coasts of both Italy and Spain, where the deep blue colors of the Mediterranean waters were always in her view.

Liliana was born in Lima, Peru. She came to the United States with her  American husband, Peter, in the early 1990s. They have been living in Litchfield for the past 15 years, with their two daughters and two poodles.

In between the development of each of her personal works, Liliana spends her time teaching art classes at the Litchfield Montessori School, and managing her boutique and gallery, Serendipity, in the center of Litchfield. In each of her projects, she promotes the integration of sustainability and creativity through the use of recycled and handmade materials.

In the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery: July 6- August 31, 2017. Opening reception on Thursday, July 6 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. At the Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South Street, Litchfield, CT. 06759. 860-567-8030, http://www.owlibrary.org.
