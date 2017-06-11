News By Tag
eScan observes new wave of WannaCry
Last month, we saw the entire world being brought down to its knees by WannaCry Ransomware.
Microsoft had issued an emergency patch for WindowsXP/Windows 2003 and for other Operating Systems too, however as we have seen in the past, organizations have exhibited lackadaisical attitude towards security and vulnerabilities. Many of the Organizations and Users haven't yet patched up their systems, although this is one infection which has got the maximum media coverage in past few years.
For past four days, we have been observing an interesting activity in WannaCry infections wherein many of the systems which have not yet been patched are experiencing BlueDumps whenever WannaCry fails to inject a payload into the system.
All the Organizations and Users who haven't yet patched up their operating systems should apply the patches made available by Microsoft.
Implementing patches only to mitigate WannaCry Ransomware is not just the end but it is imperative to apply the patches which were made available recently since these patches shall protect your systems from the hacking tools which are exploiting the vulnerabilities present in the NSA Hacking tools and are now available in the public domain.
NSA Hacking Tool Exploit CVE Patch Download Link
EnglishmanDentist CVE-2017-
"EsteemAudit"
"ExplodingCan"
"ErraticGopher"
"EternalBlue"
"EmeraldThread"
"EternalChampion"
B: https://portal.msrc.microsoft.com/
"EsikmoRoll"
"EternalRomance"
"EducatedScholar"
"EternalSynergy"
"EclipsedWing"
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
For more information, visit : https://www.escanav.com/
Media Contact
39555 Orchard Hill Place, Suite 600
Novi, MI 48375
12483745020
***@escanav.com
