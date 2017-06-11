Eco Tourism at Orchards around Lucknow in Mal, Malihabad now an annual feature at Uttar Pradesh

unnamed

-- It's that time of year again when the rain washes over the dry soils of our habitat and helps us grow this blissful fruit called 'mango' who's aroma allures us like nothing else. Experience Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival, now an annual feature including lunch at Orchards presenting ORCHARD VISIT on 17and 18June, 2017 at Madhav Udyan, Farm Jallabad, Block and PO Mall, District Lucknow – 45 minutes from centre of Lucknow. On the 24and 25of June we have the 5edition of the Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan for the people in the town to join in!Over 100 people, including families and children enjoyed the orchard and mango eating contest, treasure hunt, visit to an ancient temple and delicious local Awadhi food. Kr Bhupendra Singh called the Mango Man the owner of Madhav Udyan shared his immense knowledge of Mangoes and Rani Gayatri enthralled visitors with stories of the area including history of the ancient temple.This experience made them realise what they were missing all this while living in the urban chaos with a monotonous lifestyle. With this arrangement we gave them an opportunity to pause their fast forward life and take in the peace, serenity and beauty of the orchards, the pleasure of living without commitments and dwelling in the essence of nature. They enjoyed the moments of sitting under the shade of trees in the orchard without their mobile phones stimulating phantom vibration syndromes in their heads, they interacted with the locals, the farmers and the care takers of the orchards, the ones who nurture those granaries which feed us all, they sensed how life is lived beyond the curtains of brick and mortar.Altogether it was an unforgettable experience for all our visitors. Living and learning about their roots and cultures from where they belong was completely etched in their hearts which went blur in the smoke of fast pacing professional maze. This summer afternoon was just a lot more than an orchard visit for our visitors.The festival was initiated as a brand building exercise for UP's Mangoes and to support small farmers create eco-tourism and agribusiness 5 years ago.Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival supports and promotes local businesses and small farmers & producers, aiming to establish Lucknow as the Mango Capital of the World. The quality of our Mangoes combined with the Lucknavi adab and tehzeeb make for an unmatchable combination that we must capitalize on.Madhvendra Deo Singh, the convenor of U.P. Mango Festival Orchard Visit, hosting the Mango lunch at his orchard says," We aim to capitalize on the luscious golden goodness of our famous local Mangoes and attract people to join in a gala Gourmet Experience, Cultural and Culinary Carnival.We endeavour to promote agribusiness for supporting farmers and the local economy, ensure the sustainability of our local agriculture and resources, stimulate local economy through culinary tourism and develop Lucknow as a premier national and international culinary tourism destination especially for Mangoes in this season.Awadh Mango Growers Association Founder and organiser of the festival over the last 4 years, Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah says, "The objective is to develop Uttar Pradesh Mangoes as a brand and be at par with the best Mangoes at the level of outstanding fruit sold across the world by bringing in technology, know-how and marketing skills to focus on enhancing the personality of local individual mangoes so commanding a better price nationally and internationally, allowing the farmers to reap the benefits."At the Mango Carnival you can buy boxes of naturally ripened Mangoes direct from the farmers to take home or gift to family and friends. Taste the freshness of the fruit in the orchard it was grown along with locally made culinary specialities with Mango and delight in local folk music and dances. All the food at the mela is cooked in the village by locals and the festival will promote local cuisine, art, culture and handicrafts going forward. Savour a fabulous selection of Lucknow's finest Mangoes expecially the locally grown small fibrous Mangoes which are renowned for their health benefits. Come and learn the benefits of Mangoes at our festival with our enthusiastic group of volunteers from across difference walks of life all committed to supporting our agricultural communities.Information for the media:This festival has been organised by Uttar Pradesh Government, APC Mr Chander Prakash, especially with Horticultural Department, Principal Secretary Mr. Sudhir Garg, Director Dr Joshi, and Tourism as well as the CISH, Mango Institute Rehmankhera, Director Dr Shailendra Rajan and spearheaded by Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah founder of Awadh Mango Growers Associated from Habibullah Estate Orchards and Madhvendra Deo Singh, the convenor of the festival who has been organising the festival for the past 5 years and brought all the government departments together for this eco tourism agribusiness initiative.Winner of Adult Mango Eating Mr Sitaram -Winner of children - juniors - Namish Goel - pic on ATVFor More Information see:http://www.facebook.com/LucknowMangoFestivalCall 77549299989005575999