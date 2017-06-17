News By Tag
IFA Careers Offshore: The NEW Rock and Roll !
IFA Careers Offshore - Offshore Financial Advisor Jobs and Careers
For us it is not enough to match a qualified candidate with a good IFA firm, we match the right candidate with the right company. Our years of financial advisory experience in various countries allows us to get to know our candidates and our clients in depth.
It's important to note that we don't work with everyone out there, and not everyone out there gets to work with us. For us it's quality over quantity, not just some of the time...but all of the time.
We see the demand for experienced and qualified financial advisors increasing all the time. Given the ongoing restrictions-
So, when things go wrong, don't go wrong with them...because the successful warrior is the average man, but with laser focus."
Interesting to know is that Daniel van Niekerk, proprietor of Prestige IFA Jobs is an entrepreneur originally from South Africa.
He cut his business teeth in South Africa being a keen property speculator and also a mortgage originator / home loans aggregator over a period of 15 years before moving into the offshore financial planning business.
Daniel moved on from being an experienced offshore financial advisor, using his extensive experience to head hunt quality Offshore Financial Advisors for some of the most reputable boutique wealth management firms in offshore advisory industry.
Now THAT is Rock and Roll !
Well hear this! Very few people actually know that Daniel was also a professional signed performing artist in South Africa. Daniel was up until a few years back the bass player and co-founder of South African hard-rock band and sensation ONE DAY REMAINS (David Gresham Records).
So, when Daniel reckons something is Rock & Roll, he probably knows what he is talking about!
When asked what his primary objective as owner of Prestige IFA jobs offshore is, he had the following to say,
"I'm in the business to help IFA's get great careers and help advisory companies get the best qualified candidates...period. I don't work with everyone, and not everyone gets to work with us. Its quality over quantity and despite popular marketing propaganda, the biggest is not necessarily always the best.
I make sure my clients get the best I have to offer. The decisions they take as a result of my advice ensures sustainable, attainable and realistic goals being set and met. It's all about people, their needs and service, service, service!"
Feel free to contact him on the details below:
Email: dwhvn[at]hotmail.com (LinkedIn)
Contact no: +27784015814 (whatsapp also)
