 
News By Tag
* Diagnostics Market
* Companies Worldwide Market
* Point Of Care Testing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

Top 250 Point Of Care Diagnostics Companies Worldwide

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Top 250 Point Of Care Diagnostics Companies Worldwide" The report the promotion and distribution of approved point of care technology services to identify top potential customers.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Diagnostics Market
Companies Worldwide Market
Point Of Care Testing

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Reports

MUMBAI, India - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- There are many in-vitro diagnostics companies. This unique and comprehensive report identifies and profiles the leading 250 with a focus on point of care diagnostics.

The companies profiled in this report are located across the globe from North and South America to EMEA, Asia and Oceania. They are the ones with the experience, know-how and resources that enable them to develop, manufacture, market and distribute innovative products that compete effectively in global markets.

'The Top 250 Point Of Care Diagnostics Companies Worldwide' is perfect for suppliers of raw materials, technology and services to identify top potential customers.

IVD Industry Associations:
This report is ideal for IVD industry associations to identify new member companies.
Most people will be aware of some of the major point of care diagnostics companies such as Beam International, HemoCue, iLine Microsystems and Una Health but this major new report looks at all 250 of the top companies - companies like:

Sarissa Biomedical Limited - Sarissa Biomedical's patented technology delivers a step change in enzymatic biosensor sensitivity and selectivity to detect and measure biomarkers in finger-prick blood samples within minutes, using low cost, single use biosensors and handheld readers. This new generation of biosensors is set to transform emergency clinical care, creating pointof care diagnostic solutions not previously possible. The Company's first application is stroke and it expects to make a CE marked product available during 2017. Sarissa Biomedical is working on other diagnostic applications in several major disease areas such as TBI, heart attacks and sepsis. The Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Coventry, United Kingdom. Dr Everard Mascarenhas is Sarissa Biomedical's Chief Executive Officer.

Patient Focus Africa (Pty) Ltd - Established in 2002 and headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Patient Focus Africa (Pty) Ltd focuses on the promotion and distribution of approved point of care technology. In order to stay a leader in the South African market and to ensure that it is able to introduce and supply the latest point of care products, the Company has secured exclusive distribution agreements with bioLytical Laboratories, HemoCue, i-SENS, PTS Diagnostics, Samsung and Trinity Biotech. Patient Focus Africa (Pty) Ltd is led by Jacques du Toit, Managing Director.

One of the world's leading companies in life sciences publishing. It has a large portfolio of best-selling reports spanning diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices. It's customers include most of the world's major companies in these sectors e.g. Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories, Alcon, Alere, Allergan, Aurobindo Pharma, Axis-Shield, Baxter, Bayer, B. Braun, BD, Biomerieux, Biomet, Boditech Med, Boehringer Ingelheim, CareFusion, Covance, Covidien, C.R. Bard, Edwards Lifesciences, EKF Diagnostics, Fresenius, GE Healthcare, Genzyme, HemoCue, Intuitive Surgical, Ipsen, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Millipore, Mölnlycke Health Care, Novartis, Paul Hartmann, Philips Medical, Qiagen, Quidel, Siemens Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, Synthes, Teleflex, Teva, Tosoh, Zentiva etc.. Also counts many multinational financial services, law and management consulting firms such as Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group among its customers.

currently has customers in over forty countries across the globe e.g. Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Finland, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malta, Mauritius, Netherlands, Pakistan, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Reports help you make informed decisions about the markets and organizations that affect your business.
-Learn more about your target markets and target companies
-Top level research on all the major players in a market
-See which organizations dominate your major markets
-Get detailed information on particular organizations

For More Information Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/diagnostics-market-research-re... of care-diagnostics-companies-worldwide.html
For More Related Report:  https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/diagnos...=

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.

Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/researchbook
Our Blog: https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BharatBook3B
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau

Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772 / 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
End
Source:Bharat Book Bureau
Email:***@bharatbook.com
Posted By:***@bharatbook.com Email Verified
Tags:Diagnostics Market, Companies Worldwide Market, Point Of Care Testing
Industry:Medical
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bharatbook.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share