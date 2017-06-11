News By Tag
An Indianapolis Limousine Rental Service That's Perfect for Any Occasion
Not all limo companies have the experience and integrity to treat every client like a VIP.
Nationwide Chauffeured Services has been providing transportation for clients all across the country since 1994. For more than 25 years, the company has been family owned and operated and has been dedicated to ensuring safety, reliability, and comfort for every single person who rides in one of their limos or buses.
Indianapolis limos are often in high demand all throughout the year. During the spring, weddings and prom seem to dominate the reasons why people look for these transportation services. That doesn't mean that's the only reason people look for a limo company. In fact, there are also birthday celebrations, sporting events, and much more.
Nationwide Chauffeured Services is a leading limo and charter bus rental in Indianapolis, without question. That's because they have one of largest fleets from which to choose, have some of the best amenities, and hire only the safest drivers.
They want to make sure every single person who relies on their services is treated like a VIP. From the first moment, a person calls this company, they will be met with a courteous and professional representative. Even if it's in the middle of the night, people can contact this company at their convenience. Few other transportation companies in the entire country go that far to ensure a wonderful customer experience.
When it comes to Indianapolis charter buses, there may be a need for several thousand people to be traveling together. If that's the case, no other company throughout the country is better equipped than Nationwide Chauffeured Services to handle up to 4,000 people at any given time.
For those looking for the best, they should contact Nationwide Chauffeured Services at 800.942.6281 or by visiting their website and checking out their online reservation system at www.nationwidecar.com.
About Nationwide Chauffeured Services:
Nationwide Chauffeured Services is one of the leading transportation companies in the entire country. They are one of the only ones to provide 24 hour a day, 7 day a week customer service, immediate billing, and short notice availability. They also offer complementary bottled water and mints for all of their limo guests, and complementary bottled water for all bus guests, upon request. They continue to remain dedicated to being the safest and most reliable transportation service anywhere in the United States.
Nationwide Chauffeured Services
800-942-6281
***@nationwidecar.com
