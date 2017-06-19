 
Industry News





Premium quality mobile holder for car launched by Mystical Master Ltd

Leader in Mobile accessories Mystical Master has launched premium quality car phone holder with comfort touch technology.
 
 
JALANDHAR, India - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Mysticalmaster.com, the leading manufacturer of premium quality mobile accessories in India has launched mobile holder for cars and phone mount. The company, which prides itself on making unique one-of-a-kind products for mobiles and electronics, has introduce mobile holder for cars with comfort touch technology.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Mystical Master Car mobile holder, which will be available exclusively on Amazon India for sale", says owner and CEO of Mystical Master Ltd, N S Aulakh. Our passion and dedication to making quality mobile accessories is already well known. It's an honour to be able to design and introduce unique mobile holder for cars.

Mystical Master has been producing mobile and electronic accessories for in India since 2015. The company revealed that mobile holder car mount is made of very high quality plastic and uniquely designed for Indian roads. Mobile holder has comfort touch technology which will allow you to place and remove your phone single handed and help you to drive you safely.

B K Aulakh, president of Mystical Master had this to say, "We are delighted that our company is working continuously to introduce high quality products and look forward to introducing their product to the American and European market."

Performance and Features

Car mobile holder has unique sticky gel pad with suction cup. Sticky gel pad can resist high as well as low temperatures easily. It can hold mobiles up to 9 cm wide, which includes almost all phones on the planet. It comes with anti-shock and anti fall mechanism to safely hold your phone. Neck of mobile phone holder can be extended to place phone at closer distance for comfort of driver.

Pricing and Availability

The Mystical Master Mobile holder for car is available now at www.amazon.in and retailers everywhere. Pricing starts at Rs. 899 only.

To learn more about the Mystical Master mobile holder for car and other products, or to book an interview, contact at contact@mysticalmaster.com or visit the website at http://www.mysticalmaster.com.

http://www.amazon.in/Mystical-MasterTM-Premium-Universal-...


About Mystical Mater Ecommerce LLP

Company was founded in 2015 with purpose of providing best quality mobile phone accessories to Indian people. Products are sold exclusively on Amazon. Another product selfie stick is also huge success in India.

