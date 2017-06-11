 
Alt Ethos - Soundscape Grand Opening at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

Soundscape : Step inside this instrumental environment to create music through play. Exhibition Opening at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
 
 
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Alt Ethos and the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery (FCMoD) invite you to the grand opening of Soundscape, a real-time audio/visual experience. Step into this immersive exhibit where physical presence creates music and live visuals. The opening coincides with FCMoD's David Bowie LaserDome event. Tickets for the LaserDome can be purchased here. (http://fcmod.org/events/category/program/list/?tribe_paged=4&tribe_event_display=list) The opening event is open to the public with hor d'oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages provided alongside a cash bar. The opening will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 7pm to 10:30pm at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery.

As you walk through the Music and Sound Lab a mysteriously glowing room catches your eye. Out of curiosity you step inside and soon discover that your position inside the room is creating music in real time. The intimate scale of the room widens below you as you walk suspended in space. The wall pulsates over your coordinates on the floor. As the moments pass, others join in creating an ensemble of organic sound.

This exhibition was conceived through the collaboration of Alt Ethos Experiential Design studio and staff at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. Alt Ethos custom designed this interactive exhibition to create a meaningful experience for patrons to learn, reflect, and have fun through hands-on explorations. Visitors control a multichannel sound system and projection-mapped visuals through physical movement.

Please join us for the opening of Soundscape, an instrumental environment exhibition. This unique exhibition changes the ways in which we view music and exploration in museums. The opening will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery at 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins, Colorado.

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery is a state-of-the-art facility designed to engage people in hands-on and collections-based explorations in science and culture. FCMoD is a 501(c)3 non-profit, and opportunities for support are ongoing. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery is located at 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins. For information about the museum and opportunities for support, please call 970-221-6738 or visit www.fcmod.org.

https://46395.blackbaudhosting.com/46395/tickets?tab=2&am...

Alt Ethos (http://altethos.com) is an experiential design studio that synthesizes digital and physical environments into unexpected realities. Alt Ethos are artists, designers, and engineers creating innovative projects for the modern world. They meld various forms of light, sound, and creative technology into shared interactive experiences.

###

For more information,

Contact Matt Maes at Matt.Maes@AltEthos.com 720-320-4175

Visit Alt Ethos' Website

Visit FCMoD's Website (http://fcmod.org/)

For press images, please go to http://www.altethos.com/news/soundscape-celebration-media/

