News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Alt Ethos - Soundscape Grand Opening at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
Soundscape : Step inside this instrumental environment to create music through play. Exhibition Opening at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
As you walk through the Music and Sound Lab a mysteriously glowing room catches your eye. Out of curiosity you step inside and soon discover that your position inside the room is creating music in real time. The intimate scale of the room widens below you as you walk suspended in space. The wall pulsates over your coordinates on the floor. As the moments pass, others join in creating an ensemble of organic sound.
This exhibition was conceived through the collaboration of Alt Ethos Experiential Design studio and staff at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. Alt Ethos custom designed this interactive exhibition to create a meaningful experience for patrons to learn, reflect, and have fun through hands-on explorations. Visitors control a multichannel sound system and projection-mapped visuals through physical movement.
Please join us for the opening of Soundscape, an instrumental environment exhibition. This unique exhibition changes the ways in which we view music and exploration in museums. The opening will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery at 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins, Colorado.
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery is a state-of-the-
https://46395.blackbaudhosting.com/
Alt Ethos (http://altethos.com)
###
For more information,
Contact Matt Maes at Matt.Maes@AltEthos.com 720-320-4175
Visit Alt Ethos' Website
Visit FCMoD's Website (http://fcmod.org/)
For press images, please go to http://www.altethos.com/
Contact
Alt Ethos, Ltd
matt.maes@altethos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse