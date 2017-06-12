Celebrate Like a Local

-- July 4th in Delray Beach, Celebrate Like a Local(Delay Beach, FL –June 16, 2017) It's about time to come out and celebrate America's birthday in Delray Beach, the best 4th of July celebration in South Florida. Located on A1A and Atlantic Avenue, this free event will feature a live concert by Slip & The Spin Outs, Aaron Carter and AJR.Family activities at this year's free 4th of July celebration in Delray Beach Tuesday July 4th will include rock wall climbing, inflatable sports activities, Kid's Corner hosted by theAvenue Church with face painting, craft activities and photo booth. Adults can cool down at the al fresco dining area hosted by Burger Fi, Caffe Luna Rosa, and Boston's on the Beach.July 4th celebrants are also encouraged to sign up for the sand sculpting contest sponsored by Silverball Museum and hosted by the HOW Foundation, and challenge their friends to a game of putt-putt at the Putt'n Around mini golf course. Fireworks begin at 9 pm and launch from the North end of the beach.See what you could be driving, by jumping behind the wheel of one of the fabulous new Buicks which will be displayed on the Ave, provided by sponsoring Delray Buick GMC.Visitors can extend their stay in Delray Beach this July 4th Weekend by booking with Host Hotel the Delray Beach Marriott."Pardon our Dust," apologizes Stephen Chrisanthus, Associate Director of the Delray Beach Marketing Cooperative. "Due to construction at the beach, A1A will be closed from Thomas on the north past Casuarina to Bucida on the south starting at 2 pm. The construction won't stop us all from having a great time and next year our beachfront will be spectacular."By 2 pm, portions of Atlantic Avenue east of the Intracoastal Waterway and portions of State Road A1A near Atlantic Avenue will be closed in preparation for the 5 pm flag-raising ceremony featuring representatives of the U.S. military.Live entertainment on the main stage starts at 5 pm and continues throughout the evening.Of course, the highlight of the celebration is one of South Florida's largest and longest fireworks shows, put on by Zambelli Fireworks.The 25-minute show will feature more than 500 unique shells that are guaranteed to produce oohs and ahs from the crowd.This year, the fireworks will be launched from the beach just north of the Delray Beach Marriott.Delray Beach's July 4th schedule· 8 am – Noon – Sandcastle Contest on the beach hosted by the HOW Foundation of South Florida· 5 pm – Flag Raising Ceremony (Atlantic Ave and Gleason)· 5 pm-9:30 pm – Bike2 The 4th – Bike Valet· 5 pm– 8 pm - The Kids Corner hosted by The Avenue Church· 5 pm – 8 pm – Inflatable Sports Activities & Beach Sports· 5:30 pm – Slip & Spin Outs· 7 pm –Triple Platinum Recording Artist Aaron Carter· 7:30 pm - Indie Pop sensation and platinum recording group AJR· 9:00 pm – FIREWORKS show launching from the north end of the beachBIKE2 THE 4TH – Bike2 the 4th thanks to Human Powered Delray. Leave your car at home and ride your bicycle to the event. Free Bicycle Valet Bike racks will be available at no charge and volunteer students from Toussaint L'Overature High School will be there to watch bikes.PARKING – Handicap parking will be available at the north lot of the Marriott on a first come, first served basis. Handicap vehicles must have placards and registration when approaching checkpoints. The public is urged to park in Downtown Delray Beach and take the Downtown Roundabout or walk to the beach.For more details on the Delray Beach July 4th celebration, go to www.JulyFourthDelrayBeach.comTo find out more about what else Delray Beach has to offer this summer and to learn about hotel holiday specials, visit www.delraybeachsummer.com and look for travel specials and packages.Five Ways to Best Enjoy Delray Beach's Fourth of July Celebration:• Bring a beach chair• Wear comfortable shoes• Bring sunblock• Park west of the Intracoastal Waterway• Stay hydratedAbout the Delray Beach Marketing Cooperative:The Delray Beach Marketing Cooperative (DBMC) is a partnership between the City of Delray Beach, the Community Redevelopment Agency and the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce. The DBMC's mission is to attract people to the City, create a positive image and increase awareness of Delray Beach for a positive economic impact through Destination Marketing, marketing programs, special events and community collaboration. For more information, please contact DBMC at 561.274.0424 or visit www.VisitDelrayBeach.org.Available for InterviewStephen ChrisanthusAssociate Director of the DBMCSchrisanthus@delraybeach.com347.595.0261Media Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net