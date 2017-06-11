 
Womenincharg3 Music Game Comes to Android

 
ATLANTA - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Womenincharg3 Music Game has launch. First, it will go live for Android smartphones and tablets before rolling out on iOS devices.

Womenincharg3 is an Atlanta-based media company and Grammy member radio station offering opportunities for female indie artists. Each year, the Womenincharg3 Music Awards highlights the year's leading female indie artists.

The upcoming Womenincharg3 app will offer dynamic fun for all ages, and more information about the app's features will soon be unveiled. Satoa Raymond, CEO at Womenincharg3 and creator of the Music Game, is excited to launch the app.

About Womenincharg3

Founded by Satoa Raymond, Womenincharg3 aims to empower women with the company's premier music awards. Womenincharg3 also broadcasts a radio station featuring female independent artists across a spectrum of genres.

Contact Satoa Raymond CEO of Womenincharg3. For more information about

Womenincharg3 and upcoming events.

Follow womenincharg3 on all social media twitter,facebook,Instagram

@womenincharg3

http://www.womenincharg3.com

Womenincharg3
info@womenincharg3.com
Source:Womenincharg3
Email:***@womenincharg3.com Email Verified
