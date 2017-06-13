SmartAngel LLC is Pleased to Introduce The Mob Pad, The World's First Wearable Hand Mouse Pad For Streaming The Mob Pad is simply the way streaming was meant to be. Manage your streaming screen from anywhere in the room using your own mouse with our hand pad. Whether you're by the fridge, near the stove, or by the dinner table, your TV-Laptop is just one mouse click away. 1 2 3 4 5 palm use-pr back-flip-pr type1-pr wear-pr fridge-pr BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Smart Angel, LLC, a Florida-based company, is extremely delighted to announce its latest product - The Mob Pad for streaming. The invention of The Mob Pad will bring a new tool to an ever-growing worldwide streaming community. Thanks to the new technology, the idea of watching TV contents on a bigger screen for less is the new normal. The Mob Pad is there to bring ease and comfort to all streamers.



According to Smart Angel LLC, "We are extremely excited that after many months of hard work on designing the product, The Mod Pad is finally available for sale on our website at a price."



Using an existing wireless mouse together with an inexpensive, well fitted hand pad, streamers can easily manage both devices (TV-LAPTOP) remotely, whether they are standing near the stove or sitting at the dinner table.



The Mob Pad is a mouse pad that is designed to fit the palm of either the left or the right hand. Then a one-size-fits- all, tiny and painless elastic strap helps in holding the small pad in place. The strap's capability makes The Mob Pad wearable.



That's not all. The pad also has the capability of flipping between front and back of the hand, allowing users to use the mouse not only inside their hand, but also on the back of their hand. Now they can have their hand free to hold things like a bottle of water or a can of soda, eat a piece of pizza or grab a handful of nuts, etc.



Furthermore, streamers can even type remotely using an On-Screen keyboard. No huge wireless keyboard to carry around. No need to sit near a laptop when typing or searching the web while the laptop is connected with the TV. No extra Apps needed on your cell phone to manage one program, but not the order. This inexpensive Mobile Pad will help you do it all.



Without any doubt, the new Mobile Pad will also help computer users to set back from their desk once in a while to help alleviate the pain associated with computer usage.



For retailers, The Mob Pad can be a great complementary product in the computer's aisle, along with other computer accessories. Wholesale price is available.



Order yours today at:



Order yours today at: https://www.themobpad.com Source : SmartAngel LLC Email : ***@mysmartangel.com


