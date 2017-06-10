News By Tag
SculpSure, Dr. Sonny O Adds Back, Thighs to Treatment Areas
SculpSure, the first FDA approved laser treatment of its kind, received FDA clearance for the treatment of the back, inner thighs, and outer thighs! Dr. Sonny O, a well known plastic surgeon, brought SculpSure to the Charleston, SC area.
Often, patients complain of saddle bags and back fat, as both of these areas contain stubborn pockets of fat that seem to impossible to lose even with diet and exercise. This new indication for SculpSure, which was recently awarded the Best of Beauty award for NewBeauty, will allow Dr. O to treat those problem areas for his patients. SculpSure has successfully treated the abdomen, love handles, and arms. Says Dr. O, "Patients are seeing results. They have consistently asked for more areas to be treated, and now we can schedule them for Sculpsure on the back and thighs."
SculpSure's body contouring technology is able to target and destroy these fat cells in just 25 minutes without affecting the skin's surface. Over time, these damaged fat cells are naturally absorbed and removed from the body, with results seen between 6-12 weeks. There is no recovery time following treatment. Dr. O explains, "My patients finish SculpSure and go back to their daily routine. They are left with a little pinkness and that is it. They will be thrilled to schedule treatment for these new areas."
To schedule Sculpsure for the thighs, back, abdomen, arms or flanks, http://www.drsonnyo.com/
