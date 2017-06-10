 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


New Small Business Workshop Offered June 22-23 in Loveland

Complimentary Strategic Success Tools event gives power back to small business owners
 
 
LOVELAND, Colo. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- For small business owners struggling to juggle operating a business, while at the same time keeping track of everything related to marketing, the Strategic Success Tools workshop offers a solution. On the mornings of June 22 and 23 at Loveland's Embassy Suites, join local Realtor Nanci Garnand and small business marketing expert Dr. Sonja Jackson to learn the secrets of attracting new business, capturing leads, tracking prospects, and staying connected with past, current and future clients. There is no cost for this event, but reservations are required and seating is limited.

Sign up today and learn:

·        Where to find your ideal customer

·        How to attract & capture your ideal customer

·        How to stay connected with prospects for higher conversion

·        How to stay connected with current and past clients for more referrals

"I have a true passion for helping small businesses succeed," Nanci said. "To that end, I've prevailed on my marketing partner, Dr. Sonja Jackson, to come out to Loveland and spend a couple of days helping me help you. We will help you come up with a step-by-step plan to find potential clients/customers, stay in contact with them, and convert them into paying customers."

Gone are the days of opening your doors and having customers flock in. Now you must navigate the online and offline worlds when all you really want to do is deliver a dream-come-true experience to your clients.

People say you must get online. You must advertise on Google, Bing, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. You must Post, Pin & Tweet. You must follow-up. You must have a funnel (whatever that is). Right? Is there a method to this madness? Absolutely.

Nanci & Sonja have been navigating these waters successfully since Bing was GoTo.com and before Google would even take your advertising dollars! Now, they've condensed 15 different marketing programs valued at over $15,000 into a bite-sized, get it rolling, easy-to-implement program.

There is no cost for six hours of high-quality instruction and a custom, 20-minute consultation about your business with Nanci and Sonja, but reservations are required and spots are limited. For more information, or to register, visit strategicsuccesstools.net, email Nanci@StrategicSuccessTools.com, or call (970) 227-1327.

Nanci Garnand
***@strategicsuccesstools.com
Source:Strategic Success Tools
Email:***@strategicsuccesstools.com
Click to Share